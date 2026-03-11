Julia Hartley-Brewer was just magnificently called out by Britain’s former ambassador to Iran over the Middle East and it’s simply glorious

Politics Iran Julia Hartley-Brewer

To the studios of Talk TV, where Julia Hartley-Brewer – you remember – has been pontificating about the Middle East and why Donald Trump was 100% right to wage war on Iran.

We mention it because the presenter was joined by someone who presumably knows a thing or two about Iran, Britain’s former ambassador to Iran, Sir Richard Dalton. And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for Hartley-Brewer.

💥Julia Hartley-Brewer clashes with Britain’s former ambassador to Iran, Sir Richard Dalton. JHB: “Death to America is a bit of a clue. They were clearly trying to build a nuclear weapon.” Sir Richard: “THAT IS A LIE. You are distorting the evidence!”@JuliaHB1 pic.twitter.com/3DCpZRXu8v — Talk (@TalkTV) March 10, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

He’s right, she’s wrong and it’s embarrassing that he even has to explain to her why she’s wrong. https://t.co/zy7Sm06lsQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 11, 2026

What would a former Ambassador to Iran know compared to a TV host? — Julian Kendall (@jkmccrann) March 10, 2026

A clue – they have been shouting that for the last 47 years 🤣 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 10, 2026

what a bright man dalton is… he picked up her smirk IMMEDIATELY and called her out… ❤️ — emma (@emmi_peale) March 11, 2026

Her incompetence is only matched by her hubris and ignorance. — Jy (@Jy_Boson) March 11, 2026

Really tough to know who to believe, a former UK Ambassador with thirty six years diplomatic service and a First from Cambridge or a screeching old windbag like JHB….. — Tony Brown (@tonywbrown) March 10, 2026

She is apparently more of an expert than the previous Ambassador to Iran. https://t.co/HmqJLEWqRR — Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) March 11, 2026

Julia Hateface being called out as a liar – we need more of this. — Reformer Pirates (@PiratesReformer) March 10, 2026

Journalism in U.K. – received wisdom triumphs. https://t.co/AgQbqTvf1S — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) March 11, 2026

I find Julia HB’s position on foreign policy infuriating. But she puts her position on the line, and allows it to be robustly contested by domain expertise. This is very far from the cowardly and empty/Aunt-Sally performances of shows on other stations, and nearly all of… https://t.co/Uge3OqU7yU — Ben Pile (@clim8resistance) March 10, 2026

Source @TalkTV