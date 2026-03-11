Politics Iran Julia Hartley-Brewer

Julia Hartley-Brewer was just magnificently called out by Britain’s former ambassador to Iran over the Middle East and it’s simply glorious

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2026

To the studios of Talk TV, where Julia Hartley-Brewer – you remember – has been pontificating about the Middle East and why Donald Trump was 100% right to wage war on Iran.

We mention it because the presenter was joined by someone who presumably knows a thing or two about Iran, Britain’s former ambassador to Iran, Sir Richard Dalton. And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for Hartley-Brewer.

Boom.

And these people surely said it best.

And because we’re never less than fair and balanced …

Next!

