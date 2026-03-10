Nigel Farage wasn’t happy when his party’s relentless reverse ferreting over Iran was pointed out to him and it spoke volumes about the man and is party

Politics Iran nigel farage

Nigel Farage, you will remember, was all for Donald Trump’s war on Iran when the American president first dropping bombs on Tehran.

These days not so much, a change of mind which is entirely in line with his party’s relentless mixed messaging about the prospect of all out war in the Middle East, But don’t take our word for it, here is Newsnight’s estimable Victoria Derbyshire.

Reform’s position on the war – 9 March, Economic spokesperson Robert Jenrick: ‘this war needs to come to an end as soon as possible because it is making Britain poorer….that’s why Nigel Farage immediately ruled out suggestions that the UK might deploy boots on the ground. Nor… — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) March 10, 2026

And it was a point that Sky’s Beth Rigby was keen to make to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. And he was just as happy about it as you’d expect (but not as unhappy as Honest Bob Jenrick, if the miserable look on his face is anything to go by).

Q: On Iran war, Robert said didn’t think it nece for UK to join the bombing. Nigel, you said ‘we should do all we can to support US military action’. Tice said we would use RAF to bomb Iran…if can’t even agree position, how do u expect people to trust you on country’s security? https://t.co/MPEwKvmiFJ — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 10, 2026

And there was no flip flopping from these A++ responses.

1.

Quite the U-turn from Farage on the Iran war. On March 2, he was much more gung-ho: “We should do all we can to support the operation. I make that perfectly, perfectly clear.” What could possibly have happened since then to change his mind? https://t.co/Zlqia7AO6Y — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 10, 2026

2.

Just days ago he was lambasting Starmer for not being involved alongside Trump. Now he has seen 24% of his own supporters and a majority of the country turn on Trump he pretends to have a different stance. At the weekend his Deputy wanted to bomb them https://t.co/79EzhNMM8f — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 10, 2026

3.

Anyone get fed up with the centre right just shitting on this country? And apparently they are supposed to be patriots. Do not make up this excuse that we have a poor military. No, we have a fantastic military, with one of the world’s greatest air forces in terms of technology… — Young Bob (@YoungBobRB) March 10, 2026

4.

Translation: we’ve just found out the British public hates Trump and his war, so we’ll talk our military down instead. — Louise 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@CharlotDearling) March 10, 2026

5.

After getting repeatedly snubbed by President Trump, Farage is discovering that being a Maga poodle is leading him and his pathetic party nowhere. pic.twitter.com/rgJvFs6xbg — Olúwáfẹ́mi (@phemmy_fe) March 10, 2026

6.

Total non-sequitur. The logic of everything Farage says is that the UK *should* join the bombing campaign, but his conclusion, because he can see how damaging this stance will be, is “let’s not get ourselves involved”. Reform tying themselves in knots here. https://t.co/zxT34R8e2m — Richard Seymour (@leninology) March 10, 2026

7.

Petulant grifter losing his temper as he can’t answer reasonable questions…surprise, surprise! https://t.co/15KlE2FjPF — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 10, 2026

8.

They saw the polls. That’s why they’re back-tracking now. pic.twitter.com/3gmdSC85MF — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) March 10, 2026

9.

Clowns

Not sure why MSM give them so much attention — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 10, 2026

And separate but very much related …

You said you can handle scrutiny but act like a five year old when people ask you questions you don’t like. pic.twitter.com/sHbvfFXqW8 — Mike H (@mikoh123) March 10, 2026

READ MORE

Farage excused Reform’s tax-cut u-turn by saying “Cutting taxes can be not putting them up as much” – 17 emphatic clapbacks

Source @BethRigby