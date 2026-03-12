A woman reporter dared to fact check Donald Trump to his face and his response is all you need to know about the man

US donald trump Iran

We often bemoan in these pages why White House press correspondents don’t do more to fact check Donald Trump, so when it actually happens it is not only just well overdue, it is a cause for something approaching a national celebration.

And they don’t do it much better than Liz Landers, White House correspondent for the PBS News Hour, who magnificently corrected Trump in real time after he falsely claimed – again! – how he was robbed of the 2020 presidential election.

And the so-called president’s response tells you all you need to know about the man (and no less disgraceful for being utterly predictable).

I asked @POTUS about the FBI reportedly seizing election records in Arizona. He said they must have done that because it was a “rigged” election. I pointed out to him that his own AG said there was not measurable voter fraud to overturn that election pic.twitter.com/fGnfxTH3HO — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) March 11, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

You know you’ve made it when Trump calls you a “rotten reporter.” Landers works for @NewsHour a network that allows her to ask Trump tough questions. Support @PBS and give her a follow!!! Well played. https://t.co/zBa38H61zu — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) March 12, 2026

2.

Damn… now THAT’s how you question this miserable dickhead. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 11, 2026

3.

MORE. OF. THIS. PLEASE. If you are a reporter and not following up on questions this aggressively….quit…and go knit a pair of socks, play in the sand. Anything but pretend you are a reporter. https://t.co/U844yP9r27 — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) March 11, 2026

4.

This bold reporter reminded him that the 2020 election wasn’t rigged… and he called her a “rotten reporter.” That’s Trump’s entire personality in one insult when he knows he’s been caught in a lie.pic.twitter.com/MnQRNgShTL — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 11, 2026

5.

Why is it so rare in these situations for other members of the press corps to follow up and say something like: “Why would you insult a reporter so nastily, sir, when she is just asking a legitimate question? And why won’t you answer it instead of continuing to lie about 2020?” https://t.co/uQ2v1be9Qf — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 11, 2026

6.

America needs 1,000,000 more Liz Landers… https://t.co/LC6GuNXqac — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) March 11, 2026

7.

8.