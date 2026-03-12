US donald trump Iran

A woman reporter dared to fact check Donald Trump to his face and his response is all you need to know about the man

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2026

We often bemoan in these pages why White House press correspondents don’t do more to fact check Donald Trump, so when it actually happens it is not only just well overdue, it is a cause for something approaching a national celebration.

And they don’t do it much better than Liz Landers, White House correspondent for the PBS News Hour, who magnificently corrected Trump in real time after he falsely claimed – again! – how he was robbed of the 2020 presidential election.

And the so-called president’s response tells you all you need to know about the man (and no less disgraceful for being utterly predictable).

And these people surely said it best.

