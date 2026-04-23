This peak boomer takedown of ‘young people today’ wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was – 14 A++ comebacks

Life work

To the generational divide on Twitter now, where this peak boomer takedown of young people today has been getting all sorts of attention for reasons that may or may not be obvious.

Don’t forget, this is the same generation that wants $18 an hour minimum wage… pic.twitter.com/FaN1RpnblI — (@Demo4fhs) April 20, 2026

But it’s fair to say – exceptionally fair, in fact – that it wasn’t the slam dunk they presumably thought it was. And these people surely said it best.

1.

What did you want him to do?

Place is clean and they’re no customers — Nicholas M. Kimani (@SankarasLawyer) April 21, 2026

2.

What did you want him to do, clean your camera lens? — Arielle P (@ArielleW90) April 21, 2026

3.

Kitchen is clean, no customers, no orders to fulfill, everything restocked…fuck u want him do some jumping jacks??? — Partha Sarathi Biswas (@ParthaB34239) April 21, 2026

4.

Everything is clean except the camera bro — Legend (@Be_like_legend) April 20, 2026

5.

If he was in the 70s he would have just taken a 45 minute smoke break — George (@George55304949) April 21, 2026

6.

Kitchen looks clean so it seems that there’s probably no customers I would bet that as soon as an order comes in he’d put the phone away and start working if you punish this kid for being quick and efficient at his job he’ll learn that being slow/sloppy is better for his career — Miyeontastic (@KotoneJiyeon) April 21, 2026

7.