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This peak boomer takedown of ‘young people today’ wasn’t the slam dunk they thought it was – 14 A++ comebacks

Poke Reporter. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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To the generational divide on Twitter now, where this peak boomer takedown of young people today has been getting all sorts of attention for reasons that may or may not be obvious.

But it’s fair to say – exceptionally fair, in fact – that it wasn’t the slam dunk they presumably thought it was. And these people surely said it best.

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