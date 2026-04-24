US donald trump Iran

A woman reporter asked Trump a question he didn’t like and his response was like a 30-second snapshot of his entire presidency

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s war on Iran isn’t going entirely to plan, as no-one anywhere needs reminding. We know this because he doesn’t appear to actually have a plan.

Not only that, it’s already taking longer than Trump had promised the American people with basically no end in sight. Great work, Mr President!

So it was only natural that this reporter should ask, you know, exactly how much longer this thing is going to go on for, with fuel prices going through the roof not just in the US but around the world.

And Trump’s response is like a 30-second snapshot of the man and his administration.

Entirely predictable but 100% no less infuriating for it.

And these people surely said it best.

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To conclude …

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked who Trump should fire next and her A++ response had the entire internet applauding

Source @atrupar