A woman reporter asked Trump a question he didn’t like and his response was like a 30-second snapshot of his entire presidency

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s war on Iran isn’t going entirely to plan, as no-one anywhere needs reminding. We know this because he doesn’t appear to actually have a plan.

Not only that, it’s already taking longer than Trump had promised the American people with basically no end in sight. Great work, Mr President!

So it was only natural that this reporter should ask, you know, exactly how much longer this thing is going to go on for, with fuel prices going through the roof not just in the US but around the world.

And Trump’s response is like a 30-second snapshot of the man and his administration.

Q: What do you say to the American people who question how much longer this will take? Obviously you know they're having higher gas prices TRUMP: You're such a disgrace. Did you hear what I just said? How many years was Vietnam? pic.twitter.com/foZAPiQePS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2026

Entirely predictable but 100% no less infuriating for it.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Trump doesn’t give a fuck about you. https://t.co/bG8gXiYLYO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2026

2.

Always good to remind everyone that you made a mistake by going to war with Iran by comparing it to the most regretted war in US history. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) April 23, 2026

3.

Trump on March 9: The Iran war is “very complete, pretty much.” Trump on April 23: “How many years was Vietnam?” https://t.co/1ue1vnP4dA — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 23, 2026

4.

He hates Americans so much and doesn't even try to hide it https://t.co/uYenmAIuPx — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) April 23, 2026

5.

REMEMBER: TRUMP WANTS YOU TO COMPARE HIS IRAN WAR TO VIETNAM DO IT EVERY DAY HAVE YOU DONE IT TODAY? IRAN = VIETNAM*✅ * also remember he dodged Vietnam — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 23, 2026

6.

The biggest crybaby in all of human history. Right here.👇 https://t.co/OPaOhhKrtL — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 23, 2026

7.

He responds like a toddler https://t.co/Nf3Lwshb5G — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 23, 2026

8.

Why does he only insult the women reporters this way? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 23, 2026

9.

He has zero concern about how bad this is going to get for everyone. He’s prepared to take down the Republican Party on his way out. https://t.co/thSYeDgp70 — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) April 23, 2026

To conclude …

Every time reporters ask Trump a question he doesn’t have the answer to he insults them! If you’re not kissing his as you’re against him! He’s the definition of a BITCH BABY https://t.co/TTrU3Kpfdp — 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) April 23, 2026

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked who Trump should fire next and her A++ response had the entire internet applauding

Source @atrupar