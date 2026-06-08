Zia Yusuf told Laura Kuenssberg that Reform chose respecting the wishes of Henry Nowak’s family over making a political argument – 17 counterpoints

Politics Laura Kuenssberg Reform UK zia yusuf

Reform UK has had mixed fortunes recently.

On the one hand, Nigel Farage has been in virtual self-isolation to avoid scrutiny over his financial affairs. A particular issue has been the £5 million gift he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, either for his security or as a reward for Brexit.

His claim that a Moscow-backed hacker leaked the information about the donation has been reported to the police. Not by him.

Nigel Farage 'phone hack' reported to police after Reform misses 24 hour deadline Labour chair Anna Turley has reported Nigel Farage's supposed Russian phone hack to police and the National Cyber Security Centre as questions mount about Reform leader's claim… — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 29, 2026

On the other hand, the party has been doing what it does best – sowing division along racial lines. In response to the horrific murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, and the failure of the police at the scene to realise that he was the victim, rather than the perpetrator, Reform refused to heed Henry’s father’s call to avoid using the tragedy to create more division.

It has been a shameful distraction tactic, at the expense of public order.

At the weekend, self-described Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf, who is neither an MP nor a member of the official Opposition, appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday Morning show. In a departure from party practice, he had cancelled an appearance on the Reform UK fanzine that is GB News.

Dear the BBC Politics. I think I can safely speak for approx 89.43% of the UK population when I tell you that Zia Yusuf is not wanted on our TV screens. Again. He's an unelected party donor using up a seat that could be offered to a credible alternative. https://t.co/BpMzgGhK3r — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 6, 2026

Yet again, Farage was nowhere to be seen when there was the faintest possibility of a question he wouldn’t want to answer.

I'm still avoiding scrutiny like a thin-skinned unaccountable crybaby, so Laura Kuenssberg is having to put up with unelected gobshite, Zia Yusuf instead.#BBCLauraK — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 7, 2026

Yusuf clearly had no such concerns. When faced with anything but the most softball question, he aggressivey questions the interviewer, deflects to making whatever statement he’d planned all along – or makes provably false claims like this one.

#bbclaurak: What was more important to you as a party… making that political argument or respecting the wishes of a grieving family? Zia Yusuf(Reform): "Respecting the family's wishes, which is what we've done." pic.twitter.com/dFmabhOwTF — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 7, 2026

Despite Yusuf’s claim, not many people were convinced.

1.

Please listen to Zia Yusuf here.

Those caring eyes.

That sympathy.

That empathy.❤️‍🩹

He & Reform have done exactly what The Nowak Family wanted: instigated riots, violence, division & social unrest. …Erm that is what The Nowak Family wanted I presume?

😳 pic.twitter.com/p9XywTKZXy — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 7, 2026

2.

When will journalists stop Zia Yusuf talking over them? Reform have already set the news agenda this week, then they allow him to arrogantly talk over them for extended periods. Don't they see what he is doing? https://t.co/JU4z3k5CgG — Darren Parkinson 🌍💚💙 (@DarrenBar88) June 7, 2026

3.

The pretence that you are holding these awful people to account while continually platforming them & their hateful divisive politics makes the BBC slightly more vomit inducing than Reform . That’s quite an accomplishment. https://t.co/lCaE7A5rfA — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) June 7, 2026

4.

Mohammed Zia Yusuf is asked repeatedly what is important "respecting the wishes of the Novak family" or his political stance.

He repeatedly responds "respecting the wishes" and carries on making his nonsensical points in direct conflict to Henry's family (who have REITERATED this… pic.twitter.com/cpaqebalic — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 7, 2026

5.

How the hell can he sit there and say they respected the family wishes – no wonder he ran like a headless chicken from GB News https://t.co/ICoy40AKjz — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 7, 2026

6.

I couldn't watch it (him) such a horrible smarmy git – where are the Reform MPs – the ones that were actually elected in some manner? Can't any of them get up of a Sunday morning? #BBCLaurak — CamembertElectrique (@ElectriCheese) June 7, 2026

7.

This is dire by the BBC during an election period https://t.co/kwS1gqVzGp — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 7, 2026

8.

Nowak’s family: “We do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred, or tension… This is not a case about racism.” Shameless liar Zia Yusuf: UK police are “institutionally racist” due to “structural anti-white prejudice”, “Respecting the family’s wishes,… — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) June 7, 2026

9.