Politics Laura Kuenssberg Reform UK zia yusuf

Zia Yusuf told Laura Kuenssberg that Reform chose respecting the wishes of Henry Nowak’s family over making a political argument – 17 counterpoints

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 8th, 2026

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Reform UK has had mixed fortunes recently.

On the one hand, Nigel Farage has been in virtual self-isolation to avoid scrutiny over his financial affairs. A particular issue has been the £5 million gift he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, either for his security or as a reward for Brexit.

His claim that a Moscow-backed hacker leaked the information about the donation has been reported to the police. Not by him.

On the other hand, the party has been doing what it does best – sowing division along racial lines. In response to the horrific murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, and the failure of the police at the scene to realise that he was the victim, rather than the perpetrator, Reform refused to heed Henry’s father’s call to avoid using the tragedy to create more division.

It has been a shameful distraction tactic, at the expense of public order.

At the weekend, self-described Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf, who is neither an MP nor a member of the official Opposition, appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday Morning show. In a departure from party practice, he had cancelled an appearance on the Reform UK fanzine that is GB News.

Yet again, Farage was nowhere to be seen when there was the faintest possibility of a question he wouldn’t want to answer.

Yusuf clearly had no such concerns. When faced with anything but the most softball question, he aggressivey questions the interviewer, deflects to making whatever statement he’d planned all along – or makes provably false claims like this one.

Despite Yusuf’s claim, not many people were convinced.

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