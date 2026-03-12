Farage wants to overturn the ‘woke’ will of the people who voted for banknotes to feature animals instead of historical figures like Churchill – 21 takedowns that are right on the money

Politics finance nigel farage

The Bank of England announced last year that they would be scrapping the historical figures theme on banknotes in favour of one to be determined after public consultation. On Wednesday, they revealed that the new theme will be British wildlife.

British wildlife will replace historical figures on the next series of Bank of England banknotes – and the public will get their say on which animals and birds will appear. On #BBCBreakfast Peter Ruddick explained why it's the end people such as Winston Churchill, Jane Austen… pic.twitter.com/X9ukulR6ww — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 11, 2026

The usual suspects homed in on the Churchill fiver being replaced, and reacted with their customary reason and logic. Just kidding – they threw a collective wobbler.

It says it all that Rachel Reeves is replacing Winston Churchill on our banknotes with a squirrel. pic.twitter.com/eaGp6pvJj6 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) March 11, 2026

The Bank of England will feature wildlife on its new banknotes because it’s scared of being divisive. It states: ‘The theme should not involve imagery that would reasonably be offensive to, or exclude, any groups’. When we had a common culture we honoured heroes like Wellington. pic.twitter.com/lpPvoauiNO — William Clouston SDP (@WilliamClouston) March 11, 2026

If Nelson, Wellington or Churchill offend anybody living in this country… They are welcome to leave. https://t.co/HXRhogyj0y — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) March 11, 2026

A simple post wasn’t enough for Nigel Farage. He had to make a whole video about it.

The Bank of England is replacing Winston Churchill with a picture of a beaver on our bank notes. This is the definition of woke. pic.twitter.com/3oMXZpXV11 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 11, 2026

As BBC Breakfast explained, the public will decide which animals make the final cut, so the beaver claim is just that – a claim.

Once again, the Reform UK mouthpieces find themselves at odds with their supporters.

While many are criticising the Bank of England's decision to take historical figures off banknotes, when we asked the public what they most wanted to see on banknotes, 63% picked something other than historical figures – including 59-60% of Tory and Reform voters Link in replies pic.twitter.com/sARstNyd99 — YouGov (@YouGov) March 11, 2026

He’ll be begging them to put a badger on the fivers by next week. In the meantime, the internet pointed and laughed.

1.

2.

What's more English than our wildlife? It was decided after public consultation.

Why do you hate our country so much? — Oliver (@OWS1892) March 11, 2026

3.

He was first put on the note in 2016 you culture-war mongering tit. https://t.co/Dt7LSTYXaE — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 11, 2026

4.

I’ve got a solution.

Will this do? pic.twitter.com/m4WBll55Mb — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 11, 2026

5.

Your ignorance is outstanding, again ! Were you away in the US or in the Maldives when the Bank undertook consultation in 2025 for the public including school children to choose their favourite topic to be put on our bank notes ? You are ridiculous. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) March 11, 2026

6.

You have a constituency. Go and do some fucking work you bellend. — °jP (@jim_pennington) March 11, 2026

7.

Isn’t the Bank of England run by a bloke appointed by Boris Johnson – the guy you told us to elect in 2019. And didn’t Johnson pick the only vaguely qualified candidate that hadn’t criticised your Brexit, severely limiting his talent pool? — Tony (@TonyB_1997) March 11, 2026

8.

9.

Everything you can't cope with, is woke. It's a you problem. Try shutting the fuck up for 5 minutes. — Political Satirical – Shadow Puppet Secretary (@PS_is_Back) March 11, 2026

10.

Did you take part in the PUBLIC CONSULTATION ? pic.twitter.com/NfbUu8rOlH — H (@GingeNinj007) March 11, 2026

11.