Politics finance nigel farage

Farage wants to overturn the ‘woke’ will of the people who voted for banknotes to feature animals instead of historical figures like Churchill – 21 takedowns that are right on the money

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 12th, 2026

The Bank of England announced last year that they would be scrapping the historical figures theme on banknotes in favour of one to be determined after public consultation. On Wednesday, they revealed that the new theme will be British wildlife.

The usual suspects homed in on the Churchill fiver being replaced, and reacted with their customary reason and logic. Just kidding – they threw a collective wobbler.

A simple post wasn’t enough for Nigel Farage. He had to make a whole video about it.

As BBC Breakfast explained, the public will decide which animals make the final cut, so the beaver claim is just that – a claim.

Once again, the Reform UK mouthpieces find themselves at odds with their supporters.

He’ll be begging them to put a badger on the fivers by next week. In the meantime, the internet pointed and laughed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2