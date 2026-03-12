What secret can you share now your NDA has expired? – 17 shocking workplace revelations

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If you’re working in the corporate world, chances are you’ve had to sign a non-disclosure agreement at some point in your career.

These agreements are typically designed to keep important information under wraps, but they also often have an expiry date. This prompted sparrrrrt to turn to r/AskReddit and unearth juicy workplace secrets by posing the following question:

‘What secret can you reveal now that your NDA has expired?’

Popcorn at the ready, here are the top answers…

1.

‘Signed so many in my career but two stick out: ‘Joey Lawerence can only be referred to by Joseph or Mr Lawerence on set and cannot be more than 50 yards from his workout equipment. ‘Bruce Campbell has absolutely no official riders in his contracts but he’ll invent them if he doesn’t like the people he’s working with to be funny.’

-FirstDukeofAnkh

2.

‘Sometimes, when you contact support agents for mobile games, we can 100% fix the issue and restore things you have lost due to game bugs, but you didn’t spend enough money, so we were told not to help you. “Policy” changes depending on your spending tier.’

-danke_doo

3.

‘Elsevier, the company that makes a lot of the compulsory textbooks for University, commissioned scientists to develop a new book binding glue designed to fail after 3 years, as they hated that there was a second hand market.’

-Temporary-Zebra97

4.

‘Worked at JPMorgan. ‘Innocent people’s accounts were sometimes closed because fraud teams and investigators did not look deeply enough into transaction activity and customer information. I blame the company for not giving employees enough time to investigate and analyze cases properly. They are running through accounts and transactional history, due to time crunch and output metrics. ‘For example, they might see a “student” receiving $10,000 a month and assume money laundering, when in reality the funds were coming from relatives or a family member who was a doctor helping cover tuition and living expenses.

These somewhat rare unfortunate situations happened regularly, and over time the team became desensitized to them. If your account was ever blocked or closed for no clear reason, this may be part of why.’

-loudnoiseuiuc

5.

‘I was a marine cabinet maker and worked on superyachts. I can tell you all the hidden compartments I built into things to store weapons, money, valuables, etc. Mainly used when transiting or near places with pirates. My favorite was a pop out in the leg of a table for a shotgun.’

-Smirks

6.

‘I worked at Apple on the Apple Maps team. One of our contractors accidentally deleted all of Australia once.’

-Opposite_Mango_5639

7.

‘No NDA but something I learned that I probably shouldn’t have. I was working in an aircraft Hangar that would strip and respray full commercial planes. One day I noticed a fleet of Boeing employees setting up on the Hangar floor and when I asked why they said that one of the new planes had a hard landing and when they stripped it down they noticed cracks running the whole way along the hull. ‘I said presumably it gets dismantled and investigated for weaknesses ……they looked at me and were like Nah shes headed to Africa now. Basically it’s too much money to scrap/write off so they send it to a country where if something goes wrong it’s not as big a news story. ‘Every industry cuts corners and hides shit, even the ones you pray shouldn’t’

-HeyYoSmokey

8.

‘There are some natural gas pipes in the US that are not documented in official records. No conspiracy, just bad record keeping from many years ago. ‘There are also many natural gas pipes that should be replaced immediately for safety reasons. ‘The general state of the pipeline infrastructure is deteriorating and virtually no one cares. ‘I worry about an increase in natural gas explosions in residential areas in the coming years.’

-UnicornStatistician

9.