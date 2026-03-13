Politics Iran Karoline Leavitt self-own

Karoline Leavitt emphatically stated that Iran never posed a threat to the US and the entire internet asked the same question

Saul Hutson. Updated March 13th, 2026

Karoline Leavitt usually yells at the media from a pulpit, but her most recent pedantic rant about fair and balanced reporting took place on Twitter. And it might come back to bite her and her whole administration.

The easily screenshotable admission was about a recent report by ABC News about a potential Iranian threat to California.

While vehemently denying the veracity of this particular claim, it’s fair to say she opened up a whole new can of words. Because … look.

Here’s her full statement. Note at the end how she uses all caps to claim that Iran was never a threat to the United States.

So no Iranian threat to the mainland USA? Of any sort, you say?

And did Twitter have a few thoughts about that (spoiler alert: it did).

