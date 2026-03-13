Karoline Leavitt emphatically stated that Iran never posed a threat to the US and the entire internet asked the same question

Politics Iran Karoline Leavitt self-own

Karoline Leavitt usually yells at the media from a pulpit, but her most recent pedantic rant about fair and balanced reporting took place on Twitter. And it might come back to bite her and her whole administration.

The easily screenshotable admission was about a recent report by ABC News about a potential Iranian threat to California.

While vehemently denying the veracity of this particular claim, it’s fair to say she opened up a whole new can of words. Because … look.

Here’s her full statement. Note at the end how she uses all caps to claim that Iran was never a threat to the United States.

This post and story should be immediately retracted by ABC News for providing false information to intentionally alarm the American people. They wrote this based on one email that was sent to local law enforcement in California about a single, unverified tip. The email even… https://t.co/jKey9ahsNk — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 12, 2026

So no Iranian threat to the mainland USA? Of any sort, you say?

And did Twitter have a few thoughts about that (spoiler alert: it did).

1.

This is an interesting turn. By not wanting to make President Trump look weak, the White House has just admitted that Iran was never a threat to the United States. Which leads to the elephant in the room: If Iran is not a threat, why the hell are we bombing them?! 🤔 https://t.co/ZI2Cgzw8tb — James Li (@5149jamesli) March 12, 2026

2.

So why are we at war? pic.twitter.com/81gmVEnhnL — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) March 12, 2026

3.

“TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did.” https://t.co/CJxFjdRHnD — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 12, 2026

4.

BREAKING: Trump’s press secretary accidentally ADMITS that Iran never posed a threat to America. WHOOPS! pic.twitter.com/G5QhHeppFC — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) March 13, 2026

5.

6.

This is fantastic. Leavitt using ALL CAPS to make perfectly clear that Iran did not and does not pose any threat to America. And yet we’re at war and gas prices are through the roof! Hard to figure!! https://t.co/vayz2ESMXZ — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 12, 2026

7.