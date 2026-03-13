Melania Trump got dragged into next year for calling herself a visionary. Bet she didn’t see that coming – 18 top takedowns

US melania trump

In honour of Women’s History Month, Donald and Melania Trump hosted an event at the White House, attended by women who are leaders in their field.

Honoring the heart and soul of the American family. 💛🇺🇸 President Trump highlights incredible women who have served our nation at a Women's History Month event at the White House. pic.twitter.com/SzADehQ1xE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 12, 2026

The Trump administration employs far fewer women than its predecessor, and has overseen a sustained attack on women’s rights, but hey – an audience of Women on one evening at the White House makes up for all that.

It was the First Lady’s time to shine, and she kicked that off with a bit of self-praise.

Melania Trump glazes herself: "As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus." pic.twitter.com/KhkF1s7hzm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

A visionary? How modest – and inaccurate. The internet wasn’t impressed.

A VISIONARY?!?!? 😂😂😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 12, 2026

Trump thinks he's a genius that knows more than anybody, about everything.

( IQ maybe 100-115 ) Barron's a silent intellectual, & a computer whiz. And now Melania's a Visionary. I'm so tired of this BASIC family & their oversized EGOS.pic.twitter.com/QMKu8DJWeW — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) March 12, 2026

Dear @MELANIATRUMP I never thought I would find anyone that is more delusional than @DonaldTrump. I was wrong. https://t.co/qeRdVvc0lC — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 12, 2026

Yeah right up there with Marie Curie. 😂 https://t.co/q8LSQiTj4B — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) March 12, 2026

GIMME A BREAK: Melania Trump describes herself as a “visionary.” “As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain laser focus.” She is as big a moron as he is.

pic.twitter.com/5lkWb9fgs3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 12, 2026

This is an incredible thing to say about one’s self https://t.co/1uqdJWIgqC — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 12, 2026

Self praise is no recommendation. https://t.co/qrGEeckDCf — Elaine McKay (@ElaineM11584892) March 12, 2026

