US melania trump

Melania Trump got dragged into next year for calling herself a visionary. Bet she didn’t see that coming – 18 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 13th, 2026

In honour of Women’s History Month, Donald and Melania Trump hosted an event at the White House, attended by women who are leaders in their field.

The Trump administration employs far fewer women than its predecessor, and has overseen a sustained attack on women’s rights, but hey – an audience of Women on one evening at the White House makes up for all that.

It was the First Lady’s time to shine, and she kicked that off with a bit of self-praise.

A visionary? How modest – and inaccurate. The internet wasn’t impressed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2