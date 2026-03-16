RFK Jr. shared an AI-generated video of himself fighting a Twinkie, in case you were wondering whether US health services were in good hands – 18 stunning takedowns

US RFK Jr.

There’s a belief in some quarters that the closest thing the US has to political royalty – the Kennedy family – is under some kind of a curse. Both John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated, two of JFK’s infant children died, his surviving son John Jr. died in a plane crash, RFK’s grandaughter and great-grandson drowned, and there have been many more such tragic incidences.

The more we see of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, RFK Jr, the more we suspect that the actual curse of the Kennedys is him. Not any tragic aspects of his past – just him.

The secretary of health and human services, who did a full 180 on the topic of whether Donald Trump is a fit and proper person to lead, is an anti-vax conspiracy theorist who eats roadkill, drinks raw milk, promotes saturated fats, and has cut the vaccine mandate for various diseases, overseeing the return of polio to the US, and the rise of chickenpox and measles.

RFK Jr. on dying children: “Only sick children should die of measles”. (2026)pic.twitter.com/8TPgqnzUlx — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) February 23, 2026

He seems more interested in doing workouts in his jeans than trying to make sure Americans have access to affordable healthcare.

When RFK Jr.’s weights are heavy… but his jeans are heavier. 🤣pic.twitter.com/44ASbN0wXo — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) February 27, 2026

His latest post shows his disdain for junk food, as he goes one knockout round with a Twinkie – which is a cream-filled sponge cake popular in the US, in case you didn’t know.

Snackdown. We see what he did, there. Clearly a great loss to the comedy community.

Twitter facepalmed itself into next week.

1.

I regret to inform America that this was just posted by the HHS Secretary. pic.twitter.com/gDVDrwfw20 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 15, 2026

2.

It was the darkest of times, it was the dumbest of times. While he’s busy AI wrestling a fucking Twinkie, they’ve absolutely decimated the NIH. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 15, 2026

3.

these people are so broken and weird — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 15, 2026

4.

Thank you for standing up against unhealthy food Senator. Someone sent me this AI picture of you eating McDonalds and tried to tell me it’s real. There’s some messed up people in this world pic.twitter.com/KSa9wshAw3 — greg (@greg16676935420) March 15, 2026

5.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. just posted this. We’re living in the dumbest timeline. pic.twitter.com/ELMTIH8v6s — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 15, 2026

6.

This entire admin is a fucking embarassment — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) March 15, 2026

7.

More AI videos? Cringe. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 15, 2026

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