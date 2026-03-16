US RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. shared an AI-generated video of himself fighting a Twinkie, in case you were wondering whether US health services were in good hands – 18 stunning takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2026

There’s a belief in some quarters that the closest thing the US has to political royalty – the Kennedy family – is under some kind of a curse. Both John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated, two of JFK’s infant children died, his surviving son John Jr. died in a plane crash, RFK’s grandaughter and great-grandson drowned, and there have been many more such tragic incidences.

The more we see of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, RFK Jr, the more we suspect that the actual curse of the Kennedys is him. Not any tragic aspects of his past – just him.

The secretary of health and human services, who did a full 180 on the topic of whether Donald Trump is a fit and proper person to lead, is an anti-vax conspiracy theorist who eats roadkill, drinks raw milk, promotes saturated fats, and has cut the vaccine mandate for various diseases, overseeing the return of polio to the US, and the rise of chickenpox and measles.

He seems more interested in doing workouts in his jeans than trying to make sure Americans have access to affordable healthcare.

His latest post shows his disdain for junk food, as he goes one knockout round with a Twinkie – which is a cream-filled sponge cake popular in the US, in case you didn’t know.

Snackdown. We see what he did, there. Clearly a great loss to the comedy community.

Twitter facepalmed itself into next week.

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