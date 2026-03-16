US donald trump

Donald Trump’s boast about ‘reshaping the media’ accidentally said the quiet part out loud, and ‘I told you so’ entered the chat – 21 unsurprised clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2026

Meanwhile, over in the country where the right-wing commentators never shut up about the UK’s lack of free speech, the president – the actual president – has been boasting about the media figures and companies he’s suppressed.

He chose to do it with an infographic.

In equally, if not more, worrying news, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr issued a naked threat to any media outlets which don’t fall into line behind whatever propaganda the US government chooses to amplify.

Unwittingly, Trump’s Truth Social post had simply confirmed many people’s worst suspicions.

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