Donald Trump’s boast about ‘reshaping the media’ accidentally said the quiet part out loud, and ‘I told you so’ entered the chat – 21 unsurprised clapbacks

US donald trump

Meanwhile, over in the country where the right-wing commentators never shut up about the UK’s lack of free speech, the president – the actual president – has been boasting about the media figures and companies he’s suppressed.

He chose to do it with an infographic.

Trump posted an image claiming he is “reshaping the media.” pic.twitter.com/uwGu3ehLpd — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 14, 2026

In equally, if not more, worrying news, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr issued a naked threat to any media outlets which don’t fall into line behind whatever propaganda the US government chooses to amplify.

Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as the fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they… https://t.co/7bBgnsbalw — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 14, 2026

Unwittingly, Trump’s Truth Social post had simply confirmed many people’s worst suspicions.

1.

What an authoritarian way to admit you’re manipulating the media to serve your own agenda. pic.twitter.com/GcnPGiuAbM — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 14, 2026

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Fascism doesn’t sneak up on you. It boasts in your face about war, attacking "internal enemies" and the free press, taking total power, and tells you that you must embrace it, not fight it. Consolidating and purging media into loyal hands is Putin's playbook. https://t.co/2uGlfIqVfb — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 14, 2026

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If it talks like a fascist, governs like a fascist, and controls the press like a fascist… https://t.co/cgRztRKYsg — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 14, 2026

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Honored to be included here. But seriously what’s wrong with this guy? This is some goofy stuff. https://t.co/DjJNrbCXiL — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 14, 2026

5.

Is Trump really advertising how authoritarian and undemocratic he is?! https://t.co/GDR7tLg0Cf — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) March 14, 2026

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He’s an idiot. This does not help him with the majority of Americans. Only his close-minded puppet racist MAGA base! https://t.co/GgKFw6RMma — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) March 14, 2026

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Wow. Scary. Reminds me of Putins early years of reshaping Russian media. https://t.co/1sx5iqegX3 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 14, 2026

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But please, by all means, tell us we’re overreacting when we call it fascism. https://t.co/eD3dZGdOop — Meacham (@MeachamDr) March 14, 2026

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He is deranged, uninformed, a bully, a sociopath, a narcissist, but other than that, totally on top of things. — Jim Murphy (@metajimmurphy) March 14, 2026

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If they don't want to be called fascist, they should probably stop doing fascist shit. — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) March 14, 2026

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