People shared the industries and professions they reckon are likeliest to collapse ‘like a house of cards’

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s a normal part of the working world to make yourself look impressive to customers. But it seems that lots of industries are more precarious than they appear.

At least this is according to the findings of Neon_Baobab. They recently turned to r/AskReddit to pose this burning question about professional life:

‘What industry is entirely built on a house of cards and would collapse overnight if people realized the truth about it?’

If your job is in these top replies, maybe it’s time to start handing out your CV…

1.

‘Life coaches, business coaches, all of them. When you dig into the background of these people it’s all a sham. The majority have not built up enough experience to ‘coach ‘ anything but expect you to pay for their advice. I know a woman who used to work in HR in my office. Unpleasant person, liked to gossip, not particularly good at her job. She is now declaring she is an Executive Coach, has never coached anyone in her life. Tried to connect with me on LinkedIn, no thanks. The celeb ones are the worst of all.’

-Labionda20

2.

‘Well, it already happened.. but NFTs… remember.. NFTs?’

-saibjai

3.

‘School Photos. Yeah, they can pick a “Jurassic” background if they want, but It’s like $50 for a couple wallet photos and a 4×6 now. I honestly don’t know who is buying these.’

-Debaser626

4.

‘The kids travel sports industry. $3,000+ per year so a 9 yr old can play ball. Sorry, your kid isn’t going to get a D1 scholarship because he played “travel” ball at the 10U level.’

-Fabulous_Taro_4361

5.

‘The influencer industry. Half of it’s just people pretending to enjoy things they got for free.’

-blushing_blossom3

6.

‘Greeting cards!!! Why are they $8.00 now and why are we still sending them?!?!’

-yourauntmaxine

7.

‘The entire “entry level job requiring 3–5 years of experience” system. ‘Companies complain about talent shortages while refusing to train anyone.’

-CartoonistJust8401

8.

‘Buying and reselling TCG stuff like Pokemon or Magic the Gathering. If kids cannot afford the product because of the scalpers, then you lose the next generation of buyers, and people generally lose interest in card games as they get older. Plus, the scalpers are constantly just one “fuck that expansion” away from over investing and then going broke.’

-BrewertonFats

9.