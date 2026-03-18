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Donald Trump called GB News presenter Beverley Turner a ‘fantastic reporter’ but it was surely nothing to boast about – 13 Pulitzer Prize winning comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2026

To the White House now, where Reform UK’s in-house TV channel, otherwise known as GB News, was granted the honour of asking their hero Donald Trump a question.

No need to bother too much with what they asked or how Trump answered – the sum total of world knowledge remained unchanged – but it prompted Trump to big up the channel’s Beverley Turner (you remember) as a ‘fantastic reporter’.

It naturally didn’t go unnoticed by the GB News high-ups – and indeed the low-downs, who knows? – including her colleague Christopher Hope who shared their delight on Twitter.

Except it struck many people that being called a ‘fantastic reporter’ by Donald Trump, who routinely looks to humiliate journalists, especially women journalists, who ask him a question he doesn’t like, as the very last thing you’d want.

And these people surely said it best.

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And because we’re never less than fair and balanced, here’s what Turner had to say about it later.

But if that all feels a bit much, let @jamiesont sum it up for you.

Ooof.

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