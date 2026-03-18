Donald Trump called GB News presenter Beverley Turner a ‘fantastic reporter’ but it was surely nothing to boast about – 13 Pulitzer Prize winning comebacks

Pics donald trump GB News

To the White House now, where Reform UK’s in-house TV channel, otherwise known as GB News, was granted the honour of asking their hero Donald Trump a question.

No need to bother too much with what they asked or how Trump answered – the sum total of world knowledge remained unchanged – but it prompted Trump to big up the channel’s Beverley Turner (you remember) as a ‘fantastic reporter’.

It naturally didn’t go unnoticed by the GB News high-ups – and indeed the low-downs, who knows? – including her colleague Christopher Hope who shared their delight on Twitter.

NEW President Donald Trump praises @GBNEWS @beverleyturner as a “fantastic reporter”. 💪 — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) March 17, 2026

Except it struck many people that being called a ‘fantastic reporter’ by Donald Trump, who routinely looks to humiliate journalists, especially women journalists, who ask him a question he doesn’t like, as the very last thing you’d want.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

How are you not dying of embarrassment. How. — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) March 17, 2026

2.

That tweet debases all three of you. https://t.co/Dt8lWLwPja — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) March 17, 2026

3.

Reporters are there to scrutinise those in power. Being praised by Trump is NOT a compliment. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 17, 2026

4.

5.

Because she is a one dimensional Trump sycophant — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 17, 2026

6.

Oh Chris, you must know this is no badge of honour. https://t.co/duEkS0j3aN — David Yelland (@davidyelland) March 17, 2026

7.

It’s not really a boast even everyone knows that just means she kisses his arse.

If anything, coming from him, it’s an insult. — Oliver (@OWS1892) March 17, 2026

8.

I’m not sure many of your peers will be very envious, @christopherhope. I think the President likes @beverleyturner because when he makes false statements about Britain, she never contradicts him – and sometimes adds her own. https://t.co/iEfgso2u45 — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) March 17, 2026

9.

Trump has literally called for the death penalty for journalists who are reporting the truth. This endorsement is not something of which to be proud. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 17, 2026

10.

I’m not sure many of your peers will be very envious, @christopherhope. I think the President likes @beverleyturner because when he makes false statements about Britain, she never contradicts him – and sometimes adds her own. https://t.co/iEfgso2u45 — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) March 17, 2026

11.

Nothing to be proud of and everything to be embarrassed about. — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) March 18, 2026

12.

This is genuinely pathetic. — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) March 18, 2026

13.

Really speaking truth to power https://t.co/pDH709keow — James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) March 17, 2026

And because we’re never less than fair and balanced, here’s what Turner had to say about it later.

‘What are they accusing me of?’ Bev Turner hits back at establishment media figures who have attacked her since President Trump complimented her as a journalist. pic.twitter.com/qaLXaKNUcD — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 18, 2026

But if that all feels a bit much, let @jamiesont sum it up for you.

This is ‘Drop the Dead Donkey’ level funny I don’t agree with Trump, he just happens to agree with me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PZiyVd1gw7 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 18, 2026

Ooof.

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