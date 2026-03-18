Politics lee anderson Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lee Anderson ducked out early from Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to MPs and it appeared not to go unnoticed by the Ukrainian president

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2026

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in London this week to address MPs and peers in the Houses of Parliament.

The Ukrainian president said his country would be able to help its allies with the skills and experience of drone technology it has built up during its conflict with Russia, and that Europe was a ‘global force’ that could stand up against any power.

We mention it not for either of those things but because Lee Anderson – you remember – ducked out just a little bit early from Zelenskyy’s address and it appeared not to go unnoticed by the great man. And it was just fabulous.

Well, he did used to be a comedian (no, not Anderson).

Sourc @pictureladyjan