Lee Anderson ducked out early from Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to MPs and it appeared not to go unnoticed by the Ukrainian president

Politics lee anderson Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in London this week to address MPs and peers in the Houses of Parliament.

The Ukrainian president said his country would be able to help its allies with the skills and experience of drone technology it has built up during its conflict with Russia, and that Europe was a ‘global force’ that could stand up against any power.

ZELENSKY: Today, I gave His Majesty King Charles an iPad [war monitor]. ​(Laughter) ​ZELENSKY: Really. As a sign of respect, gratitude, and to strengthen our cooperation with the UK. ​(Applause)

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​ZELENSKY: And His Majesty asked me if I had another iPad. I said I only have my… pic.twitter.com/ZzcsEiH3k5 — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) March 17, 2026

We mention it not for either of those things but because Lee Anderson – you remember – ducked out just a little bit early from Zelenskyy’s address and it appeared not to go unnoticed by the great man. And it was just fabulous.

Lee Anderson MP being as classless as ever, walking out whilst President Zelenskyy was still speaking. And he noticed. https://t.co/50YA2EgIyY — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) March 17, 2026

Well, he did used to be a comedian (no, not Anderson).

Reform earning the Russian stipend

Lee Anderson vulgar, crass, pointless typical reform — Just J (@JudithM71673728) March 18, 2026

What a flounce — ElaineGolding (@Elainebks) March 18, 2026

President Zelenskyy will ALWAYS notice audience behaviour. — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) March 18, 2026

Be fair 30p Lee had to rush off and join yet another Party and of course he's always afraid people will point and sniggle — Ray1402 💙 (@RobSpring01) March 18, 2026

What a twat. — User Name (@uninspiredcup) March 18, 2026

Sourc @pictureladyjan