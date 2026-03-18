Entertainment Harry Hill Nigella Lawson

Harry Hill’s ‘Nigella Lawson innuendo countdown’ is just the escape from everything else that we need right now

Poke Reporter. Updated March 18th, 2026

Here’s a return to more innocent (ish) times. Well, they were definitely more fun from where we’re sitting.

It’s an especially fabulous clip from Harry Hill’s TV Burp which has just been doing the rounds on Twitter after it was posted by @dog_head and it’s just the escape from reality that we need right now.

Never change, Harry. Or, indeed, Nigella, who takes the reins as Paul Hollywood’s fellaw judge on the Great British Bake Off later this year.

Source @dog_head