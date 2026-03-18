Harry Hill’s ‘Nigella Lawson innuendo countdown’ is just the escape from everything else that we need right now

Entertainment Harry Hill Nigella Lawson

Here’s a return to more innocent (ish) times. Well, they were definitely more fun from where we’re sitting.

It’s an especially fabulous clip from Harry Hill’s TV Burp which has just been doing the rounds on Twitter after it was posted by @dog_head and it’s just the escape from reality that we need right now.

Harry Hills TV Burp Nigella Lawson Innuendo Countdown🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tgzf8voD92 — Dog Head (@dog_head) March 17, 2026

Never change, Harry. Or, indeed, Nigella, who takes the reins as Paul Hollywood’s fellaw judge on the Great British Bake Off later this year.

Haha she knows exactly what shes doing 😂 https://t.co/QBOigpinsd — kezza🦉 (@k3zz4x) March 17, 2026

I did security at Ashford Hospital in Middlesex London where he'd worked, he was like a British Patch Adams — Barry Balmer (@balmer_barry) March 18, 2026

Bake off going to be lot better this season 👍👍👍 https://t.co/9zcXd6QxDy — stuart (@stuartfotherin4) March 18, 2026

Source @dog_head