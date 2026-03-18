Karoline Leavitt went nuclear on Trump’s former counterterrorism chef for suggesting Iran isn’t a threat and it was an immense self-own she should have seen coming

US Iran Karoline Leavitt self-own

The White House Press Secretary has gotten tangled up in a web of her own lies. The problem this time: she can’t just storm away from the podium and hide.

Less than a week ago, Karoline Leavitt took to Twitter to rant and rave about Iran. Here are her own words, “TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did.”

She put it in writing on the internet, where it can live forever.

Unfortunately, she seems to have a very short memory, because now she’s attacking the former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center for resigning over that very issue.

Here is a very TL;DR screed on Leavitt’s Twitter feed dragging Joe Kent.

There are many false claims in this letter but let me address one specifically: that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation.” This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over. As President Trump has clearly and… https://t.co/AC8M5L8lye — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 17, 2026

The summary: Kent is making false claims that Iran doesn’t pose a direct threat to America.

Specifically, she says, “This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over.”

Again, this is the same woman who just last week said that Iran never posed a threat to the United States.

So which one is it, Secretary? Because Twitter wants answers.

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5 days ago lol https://t.co/Ji2WbErNgO pic.twitter.com/OyYJ8uJpgs — Won’t Delete This Until OU Scores (@Doc_Texas) March 17, 2026

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If you’re going to lie today you should probably first delete your post from two days ago where you told the truth. pic.twitter.com/NC75Sb8tmP — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 17, 2026

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You’re telling me the U.S. government had evidence of an imminent terrorist attack on the United States by Iran but somehow NEVER told the man in charge of counterterrorism? NEVER passed that evidence on to him? That’s very believable. https://t.co/OK9YpAmnQR — Mark Taylor (@Mark___Taylor) March 17, 2026

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