US Iran Karoline Leavitt self-own

Karoline Leavitt went nuclear on Trump’s former counterterrorism chef for suggesting Iran isn’t a threat and it was an immense self-own she should have seen coming

Saul Hutson. Updated March 18th, 2026

The White House Press Secretary has gotten tangled up in a web of her own lies. The problem this time: she can’t just storm away from the podium and hide.

Less than a week ago, Karoline Leavitt took to Twitter to rant and rave about Iran. Here are her own words, “TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did.”

She put it in writing on the internet, where it can live forever.

Unfortunately, she seems to have a very short memory, because now she’s attacking the former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center for resigning over that very issue.

Here is a very TL;DR screed on Leavitt’s Twitter feed dragging Joe Kent.

The summary: Kent is making false claims that Iran doesn’t pose a direct threat to America.

Specifically, she says, “This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over.”

Again, this is the same woman who just last week said that Iran never posed a threat to the United States.

So which one is it, Secretary? Because Twitter wants answers.

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