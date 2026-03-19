Trump’s intelligence chief said it wasn’t her job to assess threats to America and it had people hollering into next week

US donald trump Iran

For an insight into the state of people running Trump’s America right now, look no further than his director of national intelligence – ha! – Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard was appearing before lawmakers keen to work out just what the hell Trump is doing with his war in Iran, and whether it really was such a threat to America as Trump and his acolytes suggest.

And who better for Senator Jon Ossoff to ask this absolutely fundamental question than the director of national intelligence, right? Wrong, because apparently it’s not the director of national intelligence’s job to, er, do intelligence.

Ossoff: Was it the assessment of the intelligence community that there was an imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime? Gabbard: The only person who can determine what is and is not an imminent threat is the president. It is not the intelligence community’s… pic.twitter.com/agcse87TZI — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2026

That sound you can hear is people desperately hollering into next week. And these responses surely said it best.

1.

She cannot and will not explicitly confirm what she knows to be true because it will upset Trump. There was no imminent threat.

None.

It was all a lie. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 18, 2026

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3.

It’s literally her job to assess threats. What the fuck is she even doing then? — Ming (@Merciless365) March 18, 2026

4.

This was really well done by @ossoff. It drives me crazy when Senators waste their time at hearings with speeches. Ask questions. Follow up. Expose lies and equivocation. Reveal new information and details. That is so much more valuable than hearing yourself talk! https://t.co/uYyaLd4nQW — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 18, 2026

5.

This administration is so absurdly incompetent that it almost seems like Ashton Kutcher is gonna pop out and tell every that they got punked. — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) March 18, 2026

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