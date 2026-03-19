US donald trump Iran

Trump’s intelligence chief said it wasn’t her job to assess threats to America and it had people hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2026

For an insight into the state of people running Trump’s America right now, look no further than his director of national intelligence – ha! – Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard was appearing before lawmakers keen to work out just what the hell Trump is doing with his war in Iran, and whether it really was such a threat to America as Trump and his acolytes suggest.

And who better for Senator Jon Ossoff to ask this absolutely fundamental question than the director of national intelligence, right? Wrong, because apparently it’s not the director of national intelligence’s job to, er, do intelligence.

That sound you can hear is people desperately hollering into next week. And these responses surely said it best.

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