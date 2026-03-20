This takedown of Myron Gaines and some other ‘alpha male’ who can’t find a woman ‘worthy’ of being their wife is a proper hall of famer

Weird World manosphere takedowns

We don’t do ‘takedown of the week’ as much as we used to but if we did then this would surely be it.

It’s a clip from back in the day of a guy – well, two guys – keen on explaining back in tjust why they can’t find a woman worthy of being their wife.

One of them – Myron Gaines – you will recognise if you watched that Louis Theroux documentary about the manosphere, and the other one is someone called Walter Weekes.

Anyway, it went viral on Reddit and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent.

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to watch.

Oof.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘It’s so funny when someone exits an echo chamber, then is baffled by reasoned arguments against their “talking points.” Of course, this is a short, so I don’t know if that changed later. But I suspect he just doubled, doubled, doubled down.’

thewatcherlaughs “Oh no, you’re upset at the people you specifically sought out to be disappointed by”

leperaffinity56 “Ugh! All bitches like men for is money!” /tucks another 20 into the strippers thong, checks messages to see if dinner with the fellas at Hooters is still on.’

JectorDelan ‘The second he said “worthy” I was filled with gratitude that he isn’t procreating.’

Ohigetjokes “You want me to say it again slower?” LMAO.’

JectorDelan ‘That BURN is so fire I got 3rd degree burns and need a skin graft.’

TheJadedJuggernaut

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These 17 replies to this funny mockery of the ‘manosphere saddos’ are a hilarious antidote to toxic masculinity

Source TikTok @h3podcastdailyclips Reddit u/GarysCrispLettuce