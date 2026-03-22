Count Binface’s edit of Question Time absolutely drags Nigel Farage and his perma-seat on the show – 17 top responses

Politics count binface nigel farage Question Time

For someone who leads a political party with only eight MPs, ReformUK frontman, Nigel Farage, is certainly given a lot of airtime on the BBC. Despite being an outspoken critic of the ‘woke’ mainstream media, he’s appeared on the flagship BBC Question Time no less than 38 times since he started out in politics, making him one its most featured guests in its long history.

It’s this over-representation that has been satirised brilliantly by another political leader, namely Count Binface of the Count Binface Party. You may remember him from his (sadly unsuccessful) 2024 campaign where he stood against Rishi Sunak in the general election.

Whilst Binface awaits his own invitation as a BBCQT guest, he’s been making this brilliantly funny satire of the program featuring a gaggle of Farages, or whatever the collective noun may be. (A swarm?).

Anyway. Roll VT.

I see Question Time has reached its inevitable endgame. It was bound to happen. pic.twitter.com/0KPYoPgw64 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) March 20, 2026

Great stuff! People loved it.

1.

Typical BBC bias. Look at all those people in the audience who aren't Nigel Farage. Totally unbalanced — Michael (King Critical) (@KingArPharazon) March 21, 2026

2.

They forgot to invite : nigel farage tory party member, nigel farage founder of brexit party company ltd,

nigel farage brexit party leader,

and nigel farage ukip party leader. — Chrïs 🇬🇧 ♿ ✈️💻 (@chrisdmartinuk) March 20, 2026

3.

Next one is in Clacton so pretty sure Farage won't be there — AlM (@esoneulb75) March 20, 2026

4.

Of course the BBC are not bias! pic.twitter.com/vEzuONIXA5 — Captain Mannering (@Captn_Mannering) March 20, 2026

5.

It would be the first time that Fiona wouldnt interupt anyone a single time. — Danos 🖖🏻 (@TheMightyDanos) March 20, 2026

6.

A quintet of Farage's would be a contradiction-fest. Can you imagine the shouty statements followed 5 minutes later by 'I never said that' — Uncommon Sense (@Unc0mm0n__Sense) March 20, 2026

7.

That’s it, it’s now official: Nigel Farage is the National Arsehole. 😂 — Henry Godwin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@godwintrem) March 20, 2026

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