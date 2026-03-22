Politics count binface nigel farage Question Time

Count Binface’s edit of Question Time absolutely drags Nigel Farage and his perma-seat on the show – 17 top responses

David Harris. Updated March 22nd, 2026

For someone who leads a political party with only eight MPs, ReformUK frontman, Nigel Farage, is certainly given a lot of airtime on the BBC. Despite being an outspoken critic of the ‘woke’ mainstream media, he’s appeared on the flagship BBC Question Time no less than 38 times since he started out in politics, making him one its most featured guests in its long history.

It’s this over-representation that has been satirised brilliantly by another political leader, namely Count Binface of the Count Binface Party. You may remember him from his (sadly unsuccessful) 2024 campaign where he stood against Rishi Sunak in the general election.

Whilst Binface awaits his own invitation as a BBCQT guest, he’s been making this brilliantly funny satire of the program featuring a gaggle of Farages, or whatever the collective noun may be. (A swarm?).

Anyway. Roll VT.

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