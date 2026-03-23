Politics donald trump Iran protestors

Donald Trump called Iranian leaders ‘animals’ for killing protestors and it turns out Maga memories are even shorter than we thought

Saul Hutson. Updated March 23rd, 2026

Donald Trump continues to play fast and loose with his justifications for the war in Iran and his latest take may be the most eye-opening eyt.

Trump proudly defended how hard the US hit Iran in the same breath that he took Iran to task for how they treat protestors. Apparently, the US President thinks killing protestors is bad.

Here’s the full thought:

The White House isn’t made of glass, is it? Trump may want to hold off on hurling any more stones until he double checks the timeline.

Because it turns out the Maga memory is even shorter than we thought.

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Source: Twitter @disclosetv