Donald Trump called Iranian leaders ‘animals’ for killing protestors and it turns out Maga memories are even shorter than we thought

Politics donald trump Iran protestors

Donald Trump continues to play fast and loose with his justifications for the war in Iran and his latest take may be the most eye-opening eyt.

Trump proudly defended how hard the US hit Iran in the same breath that he took Iran to task for how they treat protestors. Apparently, the US President thinks killing protestors is bad.

Here’s the full thought:

NOW – Trump: "[Iran] executed three young people for protesting." pic.twitter.com/u8QFWs7xjf — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 20, 2026

The White House isn’t made of glass, is it? Trump may want to hold off on hurling any more stones until he double checks the timeline.

Because it turns out the Maga memory is even shorter than we thought.

1.

ICE did this to 2 American’s just months ago. https://t.co/U6pNUAER7F — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) March 21, 2026

2.

RIP to Renee Good and Alex Pretti https://t.co/BT7JSA9Q37 — The Uncgorithm (@chiweethedog) March 21, 2026

3.

Wow that’s one more than Trump did https://t.co/WmgrV2wIQf — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 22, 2026

4.

so you agree, it's bad to execute people for protesting https://t.co/urQzWtjimq — Danielle Fong  (@DanielleFong) March 21, 2026

5.

6.

They killed Mossad agents who murdered police officers. Also, didn’t this asshole just bomb an entire elementary school full of little girls? — (@MaloriRabbi) March 20, 2026

7.

so you’re saying we should kill leaders who execute protestors? if you say so! https://t.co/ch3VmK4cuc — Danny (@jersey_dck) March 21, 2026

8.

Now ask him what ICE did to protestors. Watch him twist himself into a pretzel. — thatonedude (@Hallbm03Hall) March 20, 2026

9.

So do Trump supporters have goldfish memories or what https://t.co/0N8RORAzqE — noah | @eliranto.bsky.social (@eliranto) March 22, 2026

10.

Wait is Trump talking about Iran or ICE? https://t.co/jDdPJuKAUi — Funky (@FunkytownGotcha) March 22, 2026

11.

Modern day republicans in a nutshell. GOP regime murders innocent American protestors in cold blood, proceeds to gaslight the masses to avoid any accountability. Then they turn around & point to Iranian murders as justification for war. https://t.co/Hwde3zsFnq — J.Cizzle (@BigRedJ2) March 21, 2026

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A French general declared on live TV that Trump could ‘go F___ himself’, and the internet thought it was absolument magnifique

Source: Twitter @disclosetv