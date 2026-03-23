People have been sharing their ‘favourite tweets of all time’ and these 19 all deserve some sort of award
It’s 20 years since the dawn of Twitter – 20 years! – and it prompted the good people of @PopBase for people to share their favourite tweets of all time.
Twitter turns 20.
What is your favorite tweet of all time? pic.twitter.com/DGhHGxY6SI
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 21, 2026
And the links came flooding in – flooding in, we’ll tell you! – and these 17 all surely deserve some sort of award.
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