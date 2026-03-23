Twitter funny tweets

People have been sharing their ‘favourite tweets of all time’ and these 19 all deserve some sort of award

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2026

It’s 20 years since the dawn of Twitter – 20 years! – and it prompted the good people of @PopBase for people to share their favourite tweets of all time.

And the links came flooding in – flooding in, we’ll tell you! – and these 17 all surely deserve some sort of award.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2