The mounting fury of this outrageously entitled sister-in-law is a jaw-dropper for the ages

Weird World entitled family

Hardly the first comedically entitled person we’ve featured on these pages, but it might just be the most outrageous.

It went viral after it was shared by Mother_Customer7570 who was asked by a good friend to do their sister-in-law a favour.

Except there are favours and there are favours, and then there’s this particular favour.

‘Literally shaking rn! One of my good friends asked for a favor. If her sis in law could stay in my guest room in Miami for her BBL appt… BIG REGRET!,’ said Mother_Customer7570

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