Ted Cruz took aim at Communist leaders who are ‘always billionaires’ and it was a glorious self-own that money can’t buy

US ted cruz

To the world of Ted Cruz know, where the big talking Texan lawmaker has been spouting off on Donald Trump’s favourite subject – Communists!

In particular the all-pervading Communist threat to the American way of life. Well, that’s what the Republicans say, anyway.

And Cruz had a particular word or two for Communist leaders who he said where ‘always billionaires’ who ‘steal and rob’ from the people they govern.

Cruz: Fidel Castro was a billionaire. Putin is a billionaire. The leaders of communist regimes are always rich. They steal and rob from those they govern. pic.twitter.com/I087VFa943 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2026

Hmm, sound familiar to anyone? Anyone?

1.

Ted Cruz accidentally made the case against his own President. What a fucking idiot. https://t.co/F8Es4KLWR1 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 29, 2026

2.

Do these people not hear themselves?? https://t.co/naSezLsmGq — Covie (@covie_93) July 29, 2026

3.

Left out another country https://t.co/qaFiCaQjTL — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) July 29, 2026

4.

Donald Trump made more money in the last year and a half than in his entire life. What is that called @tedcruz? https://t.co/bbVg6DyYjt — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 29, 2026

5.

Trump is a billionaire — and has tripled his personal wealth during his 2nd term. https://t.co/aISS32SzDx — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 29, 2026

6.

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/6tG2Vjv1rq — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) July 29, 2026

7.

I can’t anymore, y’all. Like for fucking real. https://t.co/9EzIqEZIVN — shelby (@thetrueshelby) July 29, 2026

8.

He’s close to getting it https://t.co/mA8dJNS0er — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 29, 2026

9.

To conclude …

Ted’s too stupid to realize he’s describing trump. — ᖘ (@randallpink17) July 29, 2026

And also.

Sounds a lot like his buddy Trump pic.twitter.com/ScMKBO9aTI — Another (@AllwhichIam) July 29, 2026

Source @acnewsitics