US ted cruz

Ted Cruz took aim at Communist leaders who are ‘always billionaires’ and it was a glorious self-own that money can’t buy

John Plunkett. Updated July 29th, 2026

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To the world of Ted Cruz know, where the big talking Texan lawmaker has been spouting off on Donald Trump’s favourite subject – Communists!

In particular the all-pervading Communist threat to the American way of life. Well, that’s what the Republicans say, anyway.

And Cruz had a particular word or two for Communist leaders who he said where ‘always billionaires’ who ‘steal and rob’ from the people they govern.

Hmm, sound familiar to anyone? Anyone?

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To conclude …

And also.

Source @acnewsitics