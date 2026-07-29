Ted Cruz took aim at Communist leaders who are ‘always billionaires’ and it was a glorious self-own that money can’t buy
To the world of Ted Cruz know, where the big talking Texan lawmaker has been spouting off on Donald Trump’s favourite subject – Communists!
In particular the all-pervading Communist threat to the American way of life. Well, that’s what the Republicans say, anyway.
And Cruz had a particular word or two for Communist leaders who he said where ‘always billionaires’ who ‘steal and rob’ from the people they govern.
Cruz: Fidel Castro was a billionaire. Putin is a billionaire. The leaders of communist regimes are always rich. They steal and rob from those they govern. pic.twitter.com/I087VFa943
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2026
Hmm, sound familiar to anyone? Anyone?
1.
Ted Cruz accidentally made the case against his own President. What a fucking idiot. https://t.co/F8Es4KLWR1
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 29, 2026
2.
Do these people not hear themselves?? https://t.co/naSezLsmGq
— Covie (@covie_93) July 29, 2026
3.
Left out another country https://t.co/qaFiCaQjTL
— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) July 29, 2026
4.
Donald Trump made more money in the last year and a half than in his entire life. What is that called @tedcruz? https://t.co/bbVg6DyYjt
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 29, 2026
5.
Trump is a billionaire — and has tripled his personal wealth during his 2nd term. https://t.co/aISS32SzDx
— Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 29, 2026
6.
Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/6tG2Vjv1rq
— Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) July 29, 2026
7.
I can’t anymore, y’all. Like for fucking real. https://t.co/9EzIqEZIVN
— shelby (@thetrueshelby) July 29, 2026
8.
He’s close to getting it https://t.co/mA8dJNS0er
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 29, 2026
9.
Sounds familiar https://t.co/D4JNjDxtZK
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 29, 2026
To conclude …
Ted’s too stupid to realize he’s describing trump.
— ᖘ (@randallpink17) July 29, 2026
And also.
Sounds a lot like his buddy Trump pic.twitter.com/ScMKBO9aTI
— Another (@AllwhichIam) July 29, 2026
Source @acnewsitics