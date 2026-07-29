Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

Nigel Farage spat out his dummy because he wasn’t invited to the PM’s cross-party meeting, and the internet spat out some home truths

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 29th, 2026

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New prime minister Andy Burnham seems to have hit the ground running, with the support and criticism coming from the quarters you’d expect.

He has warned that the NHS is being threatened by the problems within the social care system, and he intends to reset it to improve it for everyone.

Today, Wednesday, he is launching ‘the Big Conversation’ on social care, which will include a meeting between himself, the Lib Dems, and the Conservatives.

Like a disgruntled supernatural entity at a fairytale christening, the Leader of Reform UK, who has never been elected to that position and can’t be deselected by the membership, has taken umbrage at the perceived slight.

He posted this on Twitter.

We’d have thought he’d be far too busy pretending to care about the constituents of Clacton to talk about social care, but what do we know?

Here’s how people reacted.

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