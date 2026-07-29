Nigel Farage spat out his dummy because he wasn’t invited to the PM’s cross-party meeting, and the internet spat out some home truths

Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

New prime minister Andy Burnham seems to have hit the ground running, with the support and criticism coming from the quarters you’d expect.

He has warned that the NHS is being threatened by the problems within the social care system, and he intends to reset it to improve it for everyone.

This is the issue governments keep putting off. That ends now. pic.twitter.com/dv7oGd94Io — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) July 29, 2026

Today, Wednesday, he is launching ‘the Big Conversation’ on social care, which will include a meeting between himself, the Lib Dems, and the Conservatives.

🚨 NEW: Andy Burnham will meet Ed Davey virtually later today to discuss social care reform Kemi Badenoch can’t make it, so Shadow Health Secretary Stuart Andrew will attend instead — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 29, 2026

Like a disgruntled supernatural entity at a fairytale christening, the Leader of Reform UK, who has never been elected to that position and can’t be deselected by the membership, has taken umbrage at the perceived slight.

He posted this on Twitter.

If Andy Burnham is serious about putting politics aside to solve Britain’s biggest problems, it’s remarkable that he’s chosen to ignore Reform. He is conspiring behind closed doors with the failed political establishment to foist further tax rises on the country. The fact Ed… — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 29, 2026

We’d have thought he’d be far too busy pretending to care about the constituents of Clacton to talk about social care, but what do we know?

Here’s how people reacted.

1.

I’m furious that Andy Burnham's talks on social care will not include someone who isn’t even an MP and whose party accounts for 1% of Parliament. Call that democracy? — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 29, 2026

2.

Mate, you quit being an MP and can currently be seen fighting a bin. Why would anyone invite you to anything of significance? — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) July 29, 2026

3.

1. Why would you be invited if you have zero intention of helping those suffering in the current social care system?? 2. Apparently it's only a democratic outrage when Nigel Farage isn't invited. Funny how nobody's demanding to know why Zack Polanski wasn't there either. Not… https://t.co/2mDaqDh2Pk — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 29, 2026

4.

Says ex MP nigel https://t.co/V2dZXpnwGA — terry christian (@terrychristian) July 29, 2026

5.

So the ever desperate Farage is now crying because he hasn't been invited to a meeting on social care with Badenoch and Davey. At medication time can nurse explain to him that he resigned and is no longer an MP https://t.co/XEOcWAQ8NU — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 29, 2026

6.

1. You aren't an MP.

2. Reform are a party of grifters and crooks.

3. Reform's under-investigation MP (that's Jenrick, to avoid confusion) has laid out the plan – Fuck the Old. Why invite someone from a tiny party who want to spoil any plans to have the rich help others? — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) July 29, 2026

7.

Confirmation that Nigel Farage believes himself above the law. He resigned as an MP to avoid an investigation into his own dodgy funding, but STILL thinks he should be involved in governmental discussions. He never turns up to work as it is. Entitlement turned up to 11. https://t.co/ycdyY4sfkh — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 29, 2026

8.

The grifter isn't even an MP. He should get back to counting his bribes. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 28, 2026

9.