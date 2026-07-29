This Italian’s ‘day in the life of an American’ is hilariously, devastatingly relatable – and not just for Americans

US funny italy

Over on TikTok the American-Italian couple Jessi and Alessio (she’s American, he’s Italian) are a big hit with videos invariably highlighting the cultural differences between the two countries of their birth.

And they don’t come much more brutal than this, a ‘day in the life of an American’ which is hilariously, devastatingly relatable (and not just for Americans, we can confirm).

Ooof.

It went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @crawf34 who said: ‘I very infrequently watch reels but this had me crying.’

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

I hate how accurate this is — Suz Now (Suzie’s Version) (Eras Tour 7/15 version) (@TheSuzieHunter) July 12, 2023

the “no cold pizza, so I skip breakfast” make me cough I laughed so hard — adrian (@crawf34) July 12, 2023

What’s the joke? (I’ve never lived outside the US) — leftlaneisforpassing (@lftln4passing) July 13, 2023

Everything is work-centric and bad here. Frankly, we’re owned. — Hacked Bracket (@hackedbracket) July 13, 2023

This is America trolling par excellence and any American would appreciate it. https://t.co/YonH2CA19c — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 12, 2023

“a short 14 hours” 😭 — Melissa 👑🇺🇦 (@languidwriter) July 13, 2023

I felt like this was going to be annoying until he mentioned the eating at your desk and 1h 45m commute and those hit way too close to home https://t.co/IbxuVF1jRq — Haydn, 🇵🇸 (@bilbosfootcomb) July 13, 2023

Look how he making fun of Americans 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/h5HWWHcHsS — Ms. Black Dynamite (@MBlackDynamite) July 13, 2023

We’re off for a lie down. Follow @thepasinis on TikTok here!

READ MORE

30 of the funniest entries from the always fabulous ‘Technically the Truth’ on Reddit

Source TikTok @thepasinis H/T Twitter @crawf34