US funny italy

This Italian’s ‘day in the life of an American’ is hilariously, devastatingly relatable – and not just for Americans

Poke Staff. Updated July 29th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Over on TikTok the American-Italian couple Jessi and Alessio (she’s American, he’s Italian) are a big hit with videos invariably highlighting the cultural differences between the two countries of their birth.

And they don’t come much more brutal than this, a ‘day in the life of an American’ which is hilariously, devastatingly relatable (and not just for Americans, we can confirm).

@thepasinisSharing this little gem again 😂🇺🇸♬ original sound – Jessi & Alessio

Ooof.

It went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @crawf34 who said: ‘I very infrequently watch reels but this had me crying.’

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

We’re off for a lie down. Follow @thepasinis on TikTok here!

READ MORE

30 of the funniest entries from the always fabulous ‘Technically the Truth’ on Reddit

Source TikTok @thepasinis H/T Twitter @crawf34