US donald trump

Donald Trump tried to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth and it was a mission failed supremely successfully

John Plunkett. Updated July 29th, 2026

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To the funeral of Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham in Washington, where it’s fair to say that Donald Trump looked occasionally – just occasionally – a little bit distracted during proceedings.

We mention it after this particular clip went wildly viral, a moment in which the president offered JD Vance a Tic Tac and thought he might have one himself.

And it’s the new dictionary definition of mission failed successfully.

It could have been worse, it could have bounced off the coffin.

And it was down to these people to say it best.

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Source @Acyn