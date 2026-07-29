Donald Trump tried to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth and it was a mission failed supremely successfully

US donald trump

To the funeral of Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham in Washington, where it’s fair to say that Donald Trump looked occasionally – just occasionally – a little bit distracted during proceedings.

We mention it after this particular clip went wildly viral, a moment in which the president offered JD Vance a Tic Tac and thought he might have one himself.

And it’s the new dictionary definition of mission failed successfully.

President Trump unsuccessfully attempts to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth. pic.twitter.com/9wGY1oxesi — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2026

It could have been worse, it could have bounced off the coffin.

And it was down to these people to say it best.

1.

He tried to throw it in his mouth and dropped it I’m laughing so hard https://t.co/Yq49QQjX9X — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) July 28, 2026

2.

Apparently putting a Tic Tac in your mouth wasn’t on the cognitive exam that Trump aced. https://t.co/XhJXqwwuGJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 28, 2026

3.

Trump never drinks water. This is well known. He prefers soda. So he has to take breathe mints. People used to have bad breath all the time because they never drank water. Gums and breath mints were huge. Now it’s rare you see someone with them. Trump is a man from before the… https://t.co/0g5IGaFhkE — LindyMan (@PaulSkallas) July 28, 2026

4.

I wonder if any of his supporters understand what this means for how much he cares about them https://t.co/eIIKcV0UYL — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 28, 2026

5.

6.

Dude missed his mouth on the first attempt….if that was Biden would be running on Fox 24/7 for a week — MAGA Translator (@TranslateMAGA) July 28, 2026

7.

Source @Acyn