US donald trump Iran

This former US ambassador just dropped a truth bomb on Donald Trump and his war on Iran and it’s a proper 5,000lb job

Saul Hutson. Updated March 25th, 2026

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Things are not going well in the Middle East. Anyone outside of the Oval Office can see that with their eyes.

Donald Trump started a war without even a glancing thought about consequences and now things are devolving.

And while the US started this whole mess, it is desperately seeking help in cleaning up.

So while we wait for Donald Trump to figure out what he wants to call this disaster, the rest of us are left trying to pick up the pieces.

That starts with clearly outlining what has gone wrong. And for that, we turn to former US Ambassador, Daniel Fried.

Here is the most straightforward, and damning, assessment of what has happened in Iran since Trump decided to charge in unprovoked.

Trapped in a dark cave with no way out. Thanks, Donald.

The Twitterverse came out in droves to express its fear and anger at the US President for trapping us all in here together.

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Source: Twitter @FurkanGozukara