This former US ambassador just dropped a truth bomb on Donald Trump and his war on Iran and it’s a proper 5,000lb job

US donald trump Iran

Things are not going well in the Middle East. Anyone outside of the Oval Office can see that with their eyes.

Donald Trump started a war without even a glancing thought about consequences and now things are devolving.

The new goal of the war now seems to be opening the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before the war began Crazy, right? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 24, 2026

And while the US started this whole mess, it is desperately seeking help in cleaning up.

Absolute chaos. The NYT reports total confusion in the White House. Trump is desperately begging for a way out of the war to save the markets. Now Türkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan are stepping in to mediate because Trump's disastrous war is threatening the entire global economy. pic.twitter.com/usFRm3b7RN — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 24, 2026

So while we wait for Donald Trump to figure out what he wants to call this disaster, the rest of us are left trying to pick up the pieces.

That starts with clearly outlining what has gone wrong. And for that, we turn to former US Ambassador, Daniel Fried.

Here is the most straightforward, and damning, assessment of what has happened in Iran since Trump decided to charge in unprovoked.

Absolute disaster. A former US Ambassador admits on live TV that the US has "already lost" the war because the Strait of Hormuz is only closed due to America starting the conflict. He confesses the goal was regime change, it failed, and now Trump is just "making it up." pic.twitter.com/M3BX53sshl — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 24, 2026

Trapped in a dark cave with no way out. Thanks, Donald.

The Twitterverse came out in droves to express its fear and anger at the US President for trapping us all in here together.

1.

What a loser we have for a President. Such an embarrassment for this once great nation! — Magril (@Magril2) March 25, 2026

2.

The Strait of Hormuz is the single most important 21-mile chokepoint in global markets. 20% of world oil supply. Every day it stays restricted adds roughly $2-3/barrel to the risk premium. Markets have not even begun to price in a prolonged closure scenario. — Market Genius (@marketgeniusx) March 24, 2026

3.

4.

Compelling reason. If we started the war to open the hormuz canal then we have already lost the war because the hormuz is closed due to our starting of the war — Warsame (@WarsameMelapas) March 24, 2026

5.

Yes, and Trump will end the wars with NO results except a bigger deficit. — Gary Skye (@skye_gary) March 24, 2026

6.

Trump has not only ruined America, he’s now ruining the rest of the world starting w/the Middle East. He is an idiot! — fracman-mark (@FracmanM) March 24, 2026

7.

And all it cost was a few military lives, $5 gas, fewer allies, and more egg on our face. Huzzah! — Spice Spice Girl (@reasnottodateme) March 24, 2026

8.

Every day he’s more of a failure than the day before 😔 — 🦋the-michael-datson.bsky.social🦋 (@fuller_sean) March 25, 2026

9.

10.

That stupid mother fucker lit the house on fire and now neighbors need to put it out. — Go Navy (@BFlowers35830) March 24, 2026

11.

Maybe just stop bombing them and they'll open it up. — Mike Baldwin  (@Ralph_Hapschatt) March 24, 2026

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Source: Twitter @FurkanGozukara