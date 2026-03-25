US donald trump Iran

Three American warplanes were shot down with their own missiles and Donald Trump tried to turn it into a triumph – 14 heat-seeking smackdowns

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2026

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Donald Trump has shed more light – well, sort of – on the three American warplanes that were shot down in his war on Iran earlier this month.

The president said the fighter jets were downed in a friendly fire incident by Kuwaiti forces using America’s own Patriot missiles.

And yet the way Trump described it you’d think it was another impeccable victory for the American war machine. We’re not sure ‘jaw-dropping’ does any of this justice.

Not so much looking down the wrong end of the telescope as manbabyhandling the wrong end of a missile.

And these people surely said it best.

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