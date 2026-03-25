Three American warplanes were shot down with their own missiles and Donald Trump tried to turn it into a triumph – 14 heat-seeking smackdowns

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump has shed more light – well, sort of – on the three American warplanes that were shot down in his war on Iran earlier this month.

The president said the fighter jets were downed in a friendly fire incident by Kuwaiti forces using America’s own Patriot missiles.

And yet the way Trump described it you’d think it was another impeccable victory for the American war machine. We’re not sure ‘jaw-dropping’ does any of this justice.

Trump: “Kuwait, they had a little mishap. They shot down three planes with our missiles. They happened to be our planes.” pic.twitter.com/t0QVOVOgKb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

Not so much looking down the wrong end of the telescope as manbabyhandling the wrong end of a missile.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Absolute humiliation for the Pentagon. Trump accidentally reveals that US forces shot down THREE of their own allied planes over Kuwait due to sheer incompetence. They are firing multi million dollar missiles at themselves. Total disaster. pic.twitter.com/dLjKAS0af5 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 24, 2026

2.

Trump sharing this clip wasn’t a gaffe—it was a deliberate ploy to look tough. But it was, of course, a catastrophic mistake. Bragging that “we shot down three of our own planes with Patriot missiles… but the pilots survived” isn’t a strength. It’s the unhinged ramblings of a… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) March 25, 2026

3.

When MAGA tells me it’s 5D chess pic.twitter.com/jkuWGpbx1O — Michael Kim (@chimike847) March 24, 2026

4.

🚨 Trump: “We shot down three of our own planes with Patriot missiles… but the pilots survived.” Read that again. U.S. systems took out U.S. aircraft. And it’s being framed as a success. What a MESS! This is genuinely embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/9aWudZkFHs — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 25, 2026

5.

This isn’t the first time he’s attacked the United States, patted himself on the back for it, and gotten away with it https://t.co/YPakJCu5PU — I Smoked Iran (@BlackKnight10k) March 25, 2026

6.

No, a pilot who ejects is not allowed to fly the next day in standard military practice (US Air Force, Navy, Marines, or most allied forces). They are immediately grounded (placed on DNIF status—“Duty Not Involving Flying”) for medical, safety, and administrative reasons. The… — Ski (@WKawatski) March 24, 2026

7.