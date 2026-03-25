What did you think was pretentious til you tried it and realised it was totally worth it? – 17 finer things very much worth the hype

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Everyone has their own personal benchmark for pretentiousness. Some people tap out at the idea of oat milk, whereas others are repulsed by boarding schools.

Sometimes though, certain things can slip through the pretentious net and surprise people with how brilliant they actually are. To find out which pretentious things people have changed their mind about, Semantiks asked:

‘What did you think was pretentious, until you tried it and realized it was worth it?’

Pipes and berets at the ready, here are the top answers…

1.

‘Tailoring your clothes. I used to think ‘getting your pants hemmed’ was some elitist nonsense. Then I took a pair of basic trousers to a tailor for $15. The difference between looking like a kid in his dad’s suit and looking like I actually have my life together was insane. Fit is everything.’

-tomasinhodobrasil

2.

‘High end office chairs. Thought it was an ego stroke for managers. Turns out this stuff’s amazing for your back’

-TrashDesperate930

3.

‘Hiring movers. I always thought it was stupid to spend all that money when I have working arms and legs and am in reasonable shape, and I was only ever moving stuff from one 2-bed apartment to another, not like a giant mansion worth of stuff. But after hiring professional movers one time I am never ever going back, they are so quick and efficient and the day just went so smoothly.’

-Killer_Sloth

4.

‘I don’t think it’s outright pretentious but I definitely grew out of wanting to stay in hostels and now splurge a bit for a decent private hotel vs roughing it with strangers’

-DisciplineBoth2567

5.

‘Actual, honest-to-god cashmere (and other non-scratchy wool like good quality merino). I grew up near the equator and went somewhere with actual winters for university, and after suffering through the first couple of years getting a cashmere scarf for $75 was and still is the best $75 I’ve ever spent in my life.’

-SteelRoses

6.

‘Remote start and heated seats – particularly ones I can activate from my phone. ‘After a 12-hour night shift outside in the dead of winter, getting into a warm car with heated seats is magical.’

-_TheBeerBaron_

7.

‘Cleaning Lady. $150 every 2 weeks to do the stuff we hate.’

-zippercot

8.

‘If I could afford it I’d fly business class every time. I got a free upgrade once and it was eye opening. The nicer seats and food are great in the moment but the biggest advantage is how you feel after the flight is over. ‘When you’re treated like cargo in economy you’re all beat up after your flight and it’s hard to have the energy to do the things you traveled to do right away. ‘When you’re treated like an actual human being in business or first class you get off the plane and are ready to go right into your trip. ‘(Only applies to International. Domestic business is just a slightly better seat for a few hours).’

-SpinosaurRingTone

9.