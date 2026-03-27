Twitter funny nicknames

Brits have been sharing the best nicknames they’ve ever heard and these 27 are all from the very top drawer

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2026

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Here’s a rather fabulous thing that started when @ColeFusionHQ asked about the best nicknames people have ever heard.

Specifically what they called the ‘unregulated industry of British nicknames’ (we like it).

The answers came flooding in and these are all from the very top drawer.

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