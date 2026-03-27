Brits have been sharing the best nicknames they’ve ever heard and these 27 are all from the very top drawer

Twitter funny nicknames

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that started when @ColeFusionHQ asked about the best nicknames people have ever heard.

Specifically what they called the ‘unregulated industry of British nicknames’ (we like it).

British nicknames are an unregulated industry. a 5’6 tradesman called Anthony is professionally known as Shetland Tony. a man who lost an eye is called Keth. a quiet man wore a yellow jumper once and became

Mumblebee. what’s the best nickname you’ve ever heard — MaxC (@ColeFusionHQ) March 25, 2026

The answers came flooding in and these are all from the very top drawer.

1.

An electrican who looked like Elton John so was called Socket Man. — Björn Fri (@bjornfri2020) March 25, 2026

2.

One of the lads that works for me is nicknamed “minty” because he always gets to work after 8 — Suffolkcountrydad (@INOV8_James) March 25, 2026

3.

A bloke who lost part of his left ear – Known as ‘18 months’ (ear and a half)… — ℝ (@The_East_End) March 25, 2026

4.

Steve the Shorts. Because he once came to the pub in shorts when we were all about 19. We are now in our middle 50s. — Bliþe Spyryte (@Sorley___) March 25, 2026

5.

The best ever was the Scottish school janitor who was somewhat diminutive in stature. The kids called him ‘Janny Devito’. — Robert Elliott (@Robell74) March 25, 2026

6.

Bloke that used to walk with a limp that made him throw his right leg out was ‘Kickstart’ — Jan (@Janjamin_) March 25, 2026

7.

Our production manager is only 5ft and has short blonde hair. She’s a lovely lady. Her nickname is Midget Neilson — Bear_Size ⚫️⚪️ (@Bear_Size) March 25, 2026

8.

Once had a manager called Gary who was nicknamed GSpot as he was difficult to find. — scott mclean (@scott_mclean_73) March 25, 2026

9.

A chap I used to work with had a woggle eye and was nicknamed ‘Mortgage’ because one eye was fixed and the other was variable. — Lord Glenmore (@LordJamesEden) March 25, 2026

10.

Guy at my dads place was absolutely useless, they used to call him bungalow because he had nothing upstairs — MissJDodger (@jammy_thedodger) March 25, 2026

11.

Seaweed, floats around, doesn’t do much — Peter Mackness (@PeterMackness) March 25, 2026

12.

Old place I worked had a guy named “Pothole” as everyone tried to avoid him. — Andy Tulloch (@DamdVI) March 25, 2026

13.