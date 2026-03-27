Donald Trump finally said something that everyone could agree was definitely the truth and it spoke volumes about his war on Iran

Politics donald trump Iran

As the war with Iran rages on and spreads across the Middle East, the man who started it all (for absolutely no reason, mind you) has apparently moved on.

In a rare moment of honesty, Donald Trump just openly admitted what’s plainly obvious to anyone who’s been following his political career: he does not care.

Trump on a deal with Iran: “I’m the opposite of desperate. I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/O9Tzc1g6m5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

He doesn’t care about the people who have died as a result of his unprovoked bombing of Iran. He doesn’t care about the skyrocketing gas prices he’s inflicting on his voter base. He doesn’t care about sending more and more troops into an extremely volatile environment with no clear plan in sight.

Well, the people of Twitter certainly care and pointed out the many reasons why this hands off approach from Trump is not going to cut it.

1.

Trump’s eulogy for all the Americans killed in Operation Epstein Fury “I don’t care” https://t.co/QXUHxXIeKL — Dr. Deez🗿 🐿️💨🐭 (@DocDeezWhat) March 26, 2026

2.

How does that make you feel if you’re a US military service member, or one of their family members that the president, “just doesn’t care?” — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) March 26, 2026

3.

And there you have it, folks. People dying daily, and he does not care. A rare moment of honesty. https://t.co/n7MWMD2YZU — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 26, 2026

4.

77 million people voted for this idiotic monster. He’s a sociopath, they knew and still did it. It’s going to take generations and a ton of luck to fix it and I don’t think it’s ever going to fully happen. We’ll never go back to 2016. Americans are just too damn nihilistic. https://t.co/Uq99PfjT1N — Rodrigo Azurmendi (@RodAzurmendi) March 27, 2026

5.

He thinking bout golf this weekend already https://t.co/3N1xqs6bo4 — The Textman 🇳🇬 (@MarchVeryOwn4) March 26, 2026

6.

He really doesn’t care about anyone but himself. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 26, 2026

7.