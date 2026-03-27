Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump finally said something that everyone could agree was definitely the truth and it spoke volumes about his war on Iran

Saul Hutson. Updated March 27th, 2026

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As the war with Iran rages on and spreads across the Middle East, the man who started it all (for absolutely no reason, mind you) has apparently moved on.

In a rare moment of honesty, Donald Trump just openly admitted what’s plainly obvious to anyone who’s been following his political career: he does not care.

He doesn’t care about the people who have died as a result of his unprovoked bombing of Iran. He doesn’t care about the skyrocketing gas prices he’s inflicting on his voter base. He doesn’t care about sending more and more troops into an extremely volatile environment with no clear plan in sight.

Well, the people of Twitter certainly care and pointed out the many reasons why this hands off approach from Trump is not going to cut it.

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