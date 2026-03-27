This French senator’s magnificent takedown of Donald Trump and his entire White House administration is properly iconic

Politics donald trump France

Like us you probably won’t have come across Claude Malhuret before.

He’s a physician and lawyer who has been a member of the French senate since 2014, overseeing the centre-right the Independents since 2014 (it says here).

And we mention him because he’s just gone viral – wildly viral – with this quite brilliant takedown of Donald Trump and his entire White House administration.

We try not to use the word iconic but in this case we’ll make an exception. Because … watch.

If there is precisely one thing you watch today, make it this. French Senator Claude Malhuret. A microphone. And the most magnificently savage dismantling of the Trump administration ever delivered in a language they almost certainly don’t speak. He covers Iran. He covers… pic.twitter.com/JpaaP0qyPf — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) March 26, 2026

C’est magnifique!

1.

This is absolute Savagery 🔥 BREAKING : French 🇫🇷 Senator has exposed Trump in Parliament like no one else did ​”A handful of drug addicts and alcoholics have seized power in US, whenever something regarding the Epstein case is published, they bomb a corner of the world” 🔥🫡… pic.twitter.com/pvYiqgnmBE — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 26, 2026

2.

The eminent French Senator Claude Malhuret says all the things about Trump that US mainstream news no longer dare to say, because Trump has repressed the US freedom of media with wild “defamation” suits.

The US needs to return to the freedom of expression! https://t.co/xr0MlufPlj — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) March 27, 2026

3.

He absolutely nailed it. Thank you for calling out the greed and incompetence of this clown show regime. Viva la France! — LM 🇺🇸🟧 🗽 (@LDM_tigergirl) March 26, 2026

4.

I love this guy. Co-founder of Doctors Without Borders, center-right party leader. His early 2025 denunciation of the Trump administration should be in a Great Speeches collection or something. Musk is a “ketamine-fueled jester. Perfect. https://t.co/P7qJHECYaz — Andrew Hazlett (@AndrewHazlett) March 27, 2026

5.

That’s blunt, fearless accountability on a global stage. When leaders speak this directly, it reflects how deeply concerned the world is about power, transparency, and responsibility. Not everyone has the courage to say it out loud. — Amar Singh Chouhan (@amar_4inc) March 26, 2026

6.