Politics donald trump France

This French senator’s magnificent takedown of Donald Trump and his entire White House administration is properly iconic

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Like us you probably won’t have come across Claude Malhuret before.

He’s a physician and lawyer who has been a member of the French senate since 2014, overseeing the centre-right the Independents since 2014 (it says here).

And we mention him because he’s just gone viral – wildly viral – with this quite brilliant takedown of Donald Trump and his entire White House administration.

We try not to use the word iconic but in this case we’ll make an exception. Because … watch.

C’est magnifique!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2