Celebrity trolling

This man thought he was getting one over on Narinder Kaur and it was very much the opposite – 13 smackdowns worth shouting about

Poke Reporter. Updated March 30th, 2026

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You might already know former Big Brother contestant turned broadcaster and social commentator Narinder Kaur.

It’s a peril of frequently appearing across social media, as she does, that she ends up being trolled.

Invariably by men, obviously, and it’s always a delight when it blows up in their face, as it surely did here.

It started when Farage claimed they open the doors to everyone at his Reform UK bashes.

It prompted Kaur to say this was most definitely not her experience.

Which in turn prompted this troll – a man, obviously – to post this (and while it’s not entirely clear if the poster and the man in the video are the same person, but the sentiment certainly is).

Gotcha? Not quite, no. In fact, the absolute polar opposite.

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