This man thought he was getting one over on Narinder Kaur and it was very much the opposite – 13 smackdowns worth shouting about

Celebrity trolling

You might already know former Big Brother contestant turned broadcaster and social commentator Narinder Kaur.

It’s a peril of frequently appearing across social media, as she does, that she ends up being trolled.

Invariably by men, obviously, and it’s always a delight when it blows up in their face, as it surely did here.

It started when Farage claimed they open the doors to everyone at his Reform UK bashes.

WATCH: Nigel Farage is repeatedly heckled at the launch of Reform UK’s London local election campaign pic.twitter.com/QCshvLKvU0 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 28, 2026

It prompted Kaur to say this was most definitely not her experience.

That’s a lie that they invite anyone along..they banned me from their conference in Birmingham — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 28, 2026

Which in turn prompted this troll – a man, obviously – to post this (and while it’s not entirely clear if the poster and the man in the video are the same person, but the sentiment certainly is).

Only mouthy online, very quiet in person!!!! pic.twitter.com/NY31MsHMHz — fruit and Veg Salesman (@premier_exotic) March 29, 2026

Gotcha? Not quite, no. In fact, the absolute polar opposite.

1.

Imagine harassing a woman in the street and thinking that you’re the good guy. Narinder is worth 100 of you mate. https://t.co/BEq8Q1XPOo — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 29, 2026

2.

You are literally harassing a woman in street and trying to intimidate her? Does it make you feel like a big man? And what if she had got mouthy? What would you do? — Victoria (@Vmartine1905) March 29, 2026

3.

Hey mate this is creepy behaviour and most woman wouldn’t want to talk to a random bloke in those circumstances. Maybe a positive message you could send to your male followers to not harass woman in this way perhaps or is that not the kind of stuff you do? — any other leader would be 20 points ahead (@anyotherleader1) March 29, 2026

4.

An example of the most unintelligent coercive kind of male there is. Men, you don’t invade women’s personal space, insult them, then expect them to engage with you. Nobody owes you their time. To then justify your behaviour with ‘plenty to say online…’ is a HUGE red flag. pic.twitter.com/1oG3SAs9Gj — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) March 29, 2026

5.

She’s just waiting for the mouthy prick to fuck off. — the s̶w̶e̶a̶r̶y̶ (@ATuttle85) March 29, 2026

6.

Did it make you feel like a big man, harassing a woman in the street like that? Proper small dick vibes. — Pete Gabitas (@prgres) March 29, 2026

7.