US donald trump

Eric Trump revealed the vision for the Donald J Trump Presidential Library, and it’s every bit as Trumpy as you’d expect – 19 scathing reads

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 31st, 2026

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For most presidents of the USA, the fact that they get to fundraise for and oversee the creation of a library named in their honour makes at least some sense. They’ve traditionally been highly educated men, usually with a genuine wish to give something back to the American people.

And then there’s Donald Trump.

Regardless of whether anyone believes he’s ever read a book from cover to cover, he will still get to have a presidential library with his name on it, and his son Eric has revealed how it’s going to look.

Yep. That’s exactly what we expected. Especially this …

Alongside the usual Trumplickers falling over themselves to rave about Trump’s genius, there were a few people with a harsher – and fairer – take.

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