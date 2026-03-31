Eric Trump revealed the vision for the Donald J Trump Presidential Library, and it’s every bit as Trumpy as you’d expect – 19 scathing reads

US donald trump

For most presidents of the USA, the fact that they get to fundraise for and oversee the creation of a library named in their honour makes at least some sense. They’ve traditionally been highly educated men, usually with a genuine wish to give something back to the American people.

And then there’s Donald Trump.

Regardless of whether anyone believes he’s ever read a book from cover to cover, he will still get to have a presidential library with his name on it, and his son Eric has revealed how it’s going to look.

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

Yep. That’s exactly what we expected. Especially this …

Lmao wtf is this thing pic.twitter.com/nO6Z0cmPXD — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 31, 2026

Alongside the usual Trumplickers falling over themselves to rave about Trump’s genius, there were a few people with a harsher – and fairer – take.

1.

The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world. pic.twitter.com/0wVzkKUbMi — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 31, 2026

2.

The should have the full Epstein files on display https://t.co/3kkSQKfOiW — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 31, 2026

3.

We've already seen Trump's real Presidential library. pic.twitter.com/jGOIlOuU2T — Sedary Raymaker (@SedaryRaymaker) March 31, 2026

4.

What in the Kim Jong-un was this design choice https://t.co/VI52YcJkGr pic.twitter.com/i4wWin3VYQ — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 31, 2026

5.

Biff Tannen in alternate 1985 vibes https://t.co/KN873vDN1j — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) March 31, 2026

6.

The AI prompt for this was “Show me a video of a library made by and for people who don’t read.” https://t.co/8tsjTCWq2k — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 31, 2026

7.

Monument to a fraudster and a war criminal. https://t.co/JrXmMdyEJf — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) March 31, 2026

8.

9.

Can’t believe Trump’s library is gonna be a big gaudy skyscraper, I was sure he’d go for a tasteful single story red brick number https://t.co/W5FOp1NyGc — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 31, 2026

10.