Eric Trump revealed the vision for the Donald J Trump Presidential Library, and it’s every bit as Trumpy as you’d expect – 19 scathing reads
For most presidents of the USA, the fact that they get to fundraise for and oversee the creation of a library named in their honour makes at least some sense. They’ve traditionally been highly educated men, usually with a genuine wish to give something back to the American people.
And then there’s Donald Trump.
Regardless of whether anyone believes he’s ever read a book from cover to cover, he will still get to have a presidential library with his name on it, and his son Eric has revealed how it’s going to look.
🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here.
Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump.
This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026
Yep. That’s exactly what we expected. Especially this …
Lmao wtf is this thing pic.twitter.com/nO6Z0cmPXD
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 31, 2026
Alongside the usual Trumplickers falling over themselves to rave about Trump’s genius, there were a few people with a harsher – and fairer – take.
1.
The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world. pic.twitter.com/0wVzkKUbMi
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 31, 2026
2.
The should have the full Epstein files on display https://t.co/3kkSQKfOiW
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 31, 2026
3.
We've already seen Trump's real Presidential library. pic.twitter.com/jGOIlOuU2T
— Sedary Raymaker (@SedaryRaymaker) March 31, 2026
4.
What in the Kim Jong-un was this design choice https://t.co/VI52YcJkGr pic.twitter.com/i4wWin3VYQ
— Sunny (@sunnyright) March 31, 2026
5.
Biff Tannen in alternate 1985 vibes https://t.co/KN873vDN1j
— Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) March 31, 2026
6.
The AI prompt for this was “Show me a video of a library made by and for people who don’t read.” https://t.co/8tsjTCWq2k
— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 31, 2026
7.
Monument to a fraudster and a war criminal. https://t.co/JrXmMdyEJf
— HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) March 31, 2026
8.
— Holden (@HoldenMicock) March 31, 2026
9.
Can’t believe Trump’s library is gonna be a big gaudy skyscraper, I was sure he’d go for a tasteful single story red brick number https://t.co/W5FOp1NyGc
— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 31, 2026
10.
https://t.co/4h2aZPCLvy pic.twitter.com/U5veSy2pUr
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 31, 2026