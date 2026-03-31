The great KitKat heist launched Garron Noone into a hilarious sweary tangent about Easter egg shrinkflation that may be today’s most relatable thing

Entertainment easter Garron Noone

Anyone who gave the slightest glance at the internet over the past couple of days will have seen that audacious thieves made off with a trailer containing 400,000 KitKats.

Regarding recent press coverage pic.twitter.com/Huh4EnFV2J — KITKAT (@KITKAT) March 29, 2026

The heist accidentally caused a social media meltdown, with many brands jumping in.

sorry guys we were product testing for our 12th herb and spice https://t.co/sjPqjHuAYC — KFC (@kfc) March 31, 2026

Over on TikTok, comedian and singer Garron Noone weighed in on the crime, but it sent him off on a topical tangent that will probably have you nodding along.

“You can tell your grandkids you lied through the oil and KitKat shortage of 2026.” “The thieves are still at large and presumed to be becoming larger.” “You’ve been stealing chocolate from our Easter eggs for years, ye c***s, this is your comeuppance.” “The picture of the egg on the box is twice the size of the fucking egg.”

He’s not wrong. Easter eggs, and other confectionery really has been getting smaller, and more expensive. TikTok users shared the love.

1.

God forbid someone wanted a break.

@Saba Riley

2.

12 tonnes of Kit-Kat, totalling a massive 0.6 grammes of cocoa and approximately 15 Lake Windermere’s of palm oil.

@Section 31

3.

At large and becoming larger. GOLD.

@David Barnes, Inertial Frames

4.

Easter egg shortage? The shelves are stacked, reduced in price and still no-one wants them.

@Chrispy767

5.

Don’t get me started on the big Easter eggs! I bought a malteser one and it was supposed to come with 3 malteser bunnies. There was only two in it! Fuming!

@laurz141

6.

12 tons of 400,000 KitKats would have been 50 tons just a few years ago 😉

@TheAfricanrhino

7.

My dad eats tons of kitkats. He is 90 this year so I don’t think they will harm him! I’m stocking up.

@Tia-Twinkle

8.

They don’t need THAT big of a break!

@Jamie McDowell

9.

First fuel prices. Now KitKat prices are going to go through the roof.

@Philip Stack

10.

Hang on Dave my back is hurting carrying these KitKats let’s take a break oh come on now Terry there’s no time for joke we got to get moving.

@Tristan Prowse

11.

I’m sure Cadbury’s is behind this.

@pboll2

12.

That’s about how much you need to get a bar the size it used to be before they doubled the price and added crap to the recipe.

@Ms G

13.

They were never they same since they got rid of foil rappers.

@colm kil

14.

You know as well is as I do the last one looked like a potato wrapped in gold foil.

@ReachFrancisco

15.

Wow that’s my full yearly Kit Kat intake.

@somethingfortheweekend

16.

Had a kit Kat once that was missing most of the waffer. That’s when I realized, I want chocolate, unadulterated by stupid waffer. Haven’t bought any chocolate bar with unwanted garbage in it ever since.

@lykiska

We’re with @ponsbytwo on this.

I want all my news from Garron.

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Thieves stole 12 tons of KitKats, and the internet had a break to unleash jokemageddon – 19 favourite reactions

Source Garron Noone Image Screengrab