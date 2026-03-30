Thieves stole 12 tons of KitKats, and the internet had a break to unleash jokemageddon – 19 favourite reactions

News crime

In a development that would make the Two Ronnies’ ears prick up, 12 tons of KitKats, around 400,000 bars, were stolen while on route from the Italian factory to Poland.

A massive 12-ton shipment of Nestle's crunch KitKat bars was stolen in a chocolaty heist that risks causing a shortage in stores right before Easter. https://t.co/lY76zzhwIe — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2026

It looks like the thieves put two fingers up to Big Confectionery. Or four – we don’t know what was in the truck.

There was an official statement on the heist – mostly to reassure Kitkat addicts that there are plenty more where those came from – apparently.

Regarding recent press coverage pic.twitter.com/Huh4EnFV2J — KITKAT (@KITKAT) March 29, 2026

Odds are good that there are 400,000 cheap KitKats coming to a pub carpark near you, quite soon. Just in time for the Easter break.

Twitter had fun with the story, and these comments were sweet.

1.

This is the way the world is going; there’ll be no more breaks. https://t.co/orr0qenRD4 — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 29, 2026

2.

Whoever stole all those KitKat’s https://t.co/fell5TnJkU pic.twitter.com/TVSgGjjQz7 — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 29, 2026

3.

4.

It's a miracle the onion hasn't gone out of business https://t.co/5JqTgAWRa5 — Joe (@electionsjoe) March 28, 2026

5.

Have they not been foiled yet? https://t.co/jFfjVLtM42 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 29, 2026

6.

I’m not saying anything without a lawyer present https://t.co/w3kyf4sy2T — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 28, 2026

7.

It’s not about the chocolate, it’s about sending a message.

Nobody gets a break. pic.twitter.com/xXuvkvgy9q — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) March 29, 2026

8.

Someone between Italy and Poland: pic.twitter.com/FRIlhgf67v — Rational Avocado (@RationalAvocado) March 29, 2026

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