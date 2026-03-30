News crime

Thieves stole 12 tons of KitKats, and the internet had a break to unleash jokemageddon – 19 favourite reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated March 30th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In a development that would make the Two Ronnies’ ears prick up, 12 tons of KitKats, around 400,000 bars, were stolen while on route from the Italian factory to Poland.

It looks like the thieves put two fingers up to Big Confectionery. Or four – we don’t know what was in the truck.

There was an official statement on the heist – mostly to reassure Kitkat addicts that there are plenty more where those came from – apparently.

Odds are good that there are 400,000 cheap KitKats coming to a pub carpark near you, quite soon. Just in time for the Easter break.

Twitter had fun with the story, and these comments were sweet.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2