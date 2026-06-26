Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated June 26th, 2026

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It’s Friday. It’s hotter than the surface of the sun… and the supermarkets have sold out of everything cold. Not that you want to travel to a supermarket, because there’s a good chance of melting before you make it there.

Instead of heading out into the heat – or, let’s face it, the thunderstorms – why not stay indoors and catch up on our round-up of funny stuff from the past week on X, or Twitter, as almost everyone still calls it.

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