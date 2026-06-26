Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday. It’s hotter than the surface of the sun… and the supermarkets have sold out of everything cold. Not that you want to travel to a supermarket, because there’s a good chance of melting before you make it there.

Instead of heading out into the heat – or, let’s face it, the thunderstorms – why not stay indoors and catch up on our round-up of funny stuff from the past week on X, or Twitter, as almost everyone still calls it.

1.

if a toddler puts a sticker on you, that’s a sign of great respect in their culture — Andrew Lynch (@andrewglynch) June 21, 2026

2.

i'm a mirror 7 but a candid photo 3 — trash jones (@jzux) June 22, 2026

3.

Teabag manufacturers convincing scientists that drinking cups of tea during a heatwave will cool you down. Well played chaps. — Sheena (@sarky_sheena) June 23, 2026

4.

My cat's interest in this room: Zero

My cat's interest in this room when door is closed: Nothing has ever been as important as getting in this room — (@drizzylitfw) June 24, 2026

5.

libraries were a good start, but we need more places where people can't talk. — femiiiiii. (@femiiiszn) June 24, 2026

6.

If God really wanted us to use renewable energy, He would’ve put a giant fusion reactor in the sky that bathes the Earth in photons, creates flowing rivers, and causes planetwide wind currents. Checkmate, libs. — ‏ً (@omgsidewalks) June 24, 2026

7.

Not saying it's hot on the London Underground today, but I've just seen Virgil leading Dante down the steps at Baker Street tube station. They'll be taking the Circle Line. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 24, 2026

8.

Sorry the mammogram machine is broken – McNurse — Lori (@Cornjerker78) June 19, 2026

9.

Perspective is everything. For example, instead of saying “I ate a whole block of cheese” say “I made some room in the fridge” — Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) June 20, 2026

10.

My dog acts like he’s about to have a poop-related crisis, then goes outside and spends 30 minutes appreciating nature — ♰ (@fw_naetoblaq) June 23, 2026

11.

Printers never work because they are an affront to God. Man was not meant to pull objects from the digital realm into the real world. Icarus is flying too close to the sun. — Joe (@JoePostingg) June 22, 2026

12.