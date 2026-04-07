Donald Trump threatened to unleash Hell if the “crazy bastards” in Iran don’t open the “fuckin’ strait”, in case you were wondering how his statesmanship was going – 39 deservedly scathing reactions

US donald trump Iran

Welcome to the twisted soap opera that is world politics with Donald J. Trump in the White House.

The man frequently described as ‘sent by God’, and only last week compared to Jesus by the White House spiritual adviser, chose the crack of dawn on Easter Sunday to post this certifiable message on Truth Social.

President Trump: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP” pic.twitter.com/byGWFeK50N — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2026

We don’t remember reading anything like that in the New Testament, although we haven’t seen a copy of the Trump Bible, so anything is possible.

A lot of people found it difficult to believe that the screenshot wasn’t a fake, but a quick trip to Truth Social put that vague hope to bed.

I absolutely didn’t think that post was real — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 5, 2026

Like everyone else, I had to check that this was real. Sadly it is. The president is having an Easter Sunday freak out and threatening civilian infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/7ObdXUMfpM — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 5, 2026

We’d love to hear what his spiritual adviser makes of it.

Another beautiful Easter message from the President who loves Jesus with all his heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/MOawWszplO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 5, 2026

Unlike the president, tweeters were well aware that targeting civilian infrastructure would be a war crime.

Happy War Crimes Day to all who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/4i2RW5WMeQ — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) April 5, 2026

Trump announcing his war crimes in advance: https://t.co/wyDLx0cBro — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 5, 2026

A totally normal Easter Sunday here on planet Earth. Just the US President telegraphing to the world – in the most ‘colourful’ language – that war crimes against Iranian civilians will (re)commence on Tuesday. Remind me, what part of the Easter story is this meant to reflect? pic.twitter.com/cwIFscEsdh — Al Pinkerton MP (@AlPinkerton) April 5, 2026

Unsurprisingly, several people raised the possibility of invoking section four of the 25th Amendment, which allows the VP and cabinet to remove the president from office in the event of them suffering an ‘involuntary disability’.

If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more. pic.twitter.com/vB0TAp3RuK — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2026

The 25th amendment exists for a reason. This madman is the reason. This post is the reason. @SpeakerJohnson and @LeaderJohnThune, call Congress back into session today. Do your fucking jobs and defend America from this demented and deranged lunatic. pic.twitter.com/nqZZ70BMzC — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 5, 2026

Good luck getting JD Vance to suddenly find a spine, America.

While Trump could have been wide awake at four in the morning because he was excited for a day eating chocolate eggs, it was almost certainly stress over the mess he and Netanyahu have made in the Middle East. Someone who may have suffered similar insomnia weighed in.

This says to me the Iranians have got him where they want him … Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to… — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 5, 2026

Mary Trump, Donald’s niece, commented on the underlying problem with the current administration.

It's not that Donald sent this as awful as it is; it's that nobody felt they could stop him or, worse, nobody thought they should. pic.twitter.com/Ok6QHxZgvP — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 5, 2026

The internet had a lot to say about it – some serious, others less so. This was just the tip of the iceberg.

1.

DEAR MR. TRUMP, THANK YOU FOR SUBMITTING YOUR APPLICATION TO THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE COMMITTEE. WHILE WE REVIEW YOUR "LIVING IN HELL" STATEMENT OF LOVE AND PEACE, WE SUGGEST YOU APPLY TO THE INTERNATIONAL COURT AT THE HAGUE. YOU ARE EXACTLY WHO THEY'RE LOOKING FOR. pic.twitter.com/QHe4hJ1QNY — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) April 5, 2026

2.

I've always been told Trump never touches a drop of alcohol. So presumably he's been celebrating Easter Sunday (the holiest of days in the Christian calendar) by having a toke on his finest crack pipe.

What a fucking embarrassment… pic.twitter.com/lAAuXhM1NO — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 5, 2026

3.

‘This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with.’ pic.twitter.com/QEaJPXhU9S — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) April 6, 2026

4.

These are the same straits that Trump insists don’t matter and that would open themselves and if they didn’t it was the rest of the world’s problem anyway.

US is fucked they've got like 3 more years of this or something …all those in the UK who have aligned with him (*cough… pic.twitter.com/JbKiolPtvn — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 5, 2026

5.

Glad Canada has a sane leader. Ours is unglued. pic.twitter.com/DB9G5dL8A5 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 5, 2026

6.

Trump’s latest post on Truth Social… Is anyone going to stop this depraved, demented dipshit? pic.twitter.com/rhfamqs8UH — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 5, 2026

7.

I appreciate the informality of this missive, with Trump resorting to the more colloquial Fuckin’ -with an apostrophe- as opposed to the long-form “Fucking” more typical of written Presidential communiques pic.twitter.com/kawHdPXsEF — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) April 5, 2026

8.