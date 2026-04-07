US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump threatened to unleash Hell if the “crazy bastards” in Iran don’t open the “fuckin’ strait”, in case you were wondering how his statesmanship was going – 39 deservedly scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 7th, 2026

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Welcome to the twisted soap opera that is world politics with Donald J. Trump in the White House.

The man frequently described as ‘sent by God’, and only last week compared to Jesus by the White House spiritual adviser, chose the crack of dawn on Easter Sunday to post this certifiable message on Truth Social.

We don’t remember reading anything like that in the New Testament, although we haven’t seen a copy of the Trump Bible, so anything is possible.

A lot of people found it difficult to believe that the screenshot wasn’t a fake, but a quick trip to Truth Social put that vague hope to bed.

We’d love to hear what his spiritual adviser makes of it.

Unlike the president, tweeters were well aware that targeting civilian infrastructure would be a war crime.

Unsurprisingly, several people raised the possibility of invoking section four of the 25th Amendment, which allows the VP and cabinet to remove the president from office in the event of them suffering an ‘involuntary disability’.

Good luck getting JD Vance to suddenly find a spine, America.

While Trump could have been wide awake at four in the morning because he was excited for a day eating chocolate eggs, it was almost certainly stress over the mess he and Netanyahu have made in the Middle East. Someone who may have suffered similar insomnia weighed in.

Mary Trump, Donald’s niece, commented on the underlying problem with the current administration.

The internet had a lot to say about it – some serious, others less so. This was just the tip of the iceberg.

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