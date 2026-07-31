Politics Reform UK Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman’s attempted gotcha of Andy Burnham on the small boats was a self-own visible from Dover to Calais – 18 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 31st, 2026

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Reform UK is a single-issue party, and while that single issue is the enrichment of Nigel Farage, its membership believes that the issue is immigration – with a particular emphasis on the small boats landing on the south coast.

On Thursday, recent defector Suella Braverman tried to drag the conversation back to that topic after Andy Burnham took a stance against Fifa’s attempt to sell interests in the World Cup to private bidders – including a consortium made up of Trump family members.

Here’s what the PM posted.

And this was Braverman’s whataboutery.

Yeah but what about the boats, Andy?

As well as being irrelevant to the conversation, there was a rather large fly in the ointment, and the Community Notes pointed it out.

Small boat crossings in the UK peaked in 2022, when Suella Braverman was Home Secretary.

Well, that’s a bit awkward – or funny, depending on which side of the aisle you sit on. The internet largely went with funny.

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