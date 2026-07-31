Suella Braverman’s attempted gotcha of Andy Burnham on the small boats was a self-own visible from Dover to Calais – 18 top takedowns

Politics Reform UK Suella Braverman

Reform UK is a single-issue party, and while that single issue is the enrichment of Nigel Farage, its membership believes that the issue is immigration – with a particular emphasis on the small boats landing on the south coast.

On Thursday, recent defector Suella Braverman tried to drag the conversation back to that topic after Andy Burnham took a stance against Fifa’s attempt to sell interests in the World Cup to private bidders – including a consortium made up of Trump family members.

Here’s what the PM posted.

Let me say this very directly. Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touchline week in, week out, rain or shine. The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) July 28, 2026

And this was Braverman’s whataboutery.

As well as being irrelevant to the conversation, there was a rather large fly in the ointment, and the Community Notes pointed it out.

Well, that’s a bit awkward – or funny, depending on which side of the aisle you sit on. The internet largely went with funny.

1.

Yeah, but who was Home Secretary when they reached a record high in 2022, Suella? https://t.co/aIVwyQx6Zt — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) July 30, 2026

2.

“Omg, Mum, I’m getting married!” 😃

“Yeah but what about the small boats?” 🤣🤣😂

Lady, other things happen in the world, outside of your little Brexit boats 🥱🙄 https://t.co/LftfEwffnB — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) July 30, 2026

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Someone could announce they’ve cured cancer and Suella would reply: “Interesting. But what about the boats?” — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 30, 2026

6.

Just because you only ever think & talk about your little Brexit boats, don’t expect everyone else to be the same. Lots of other things happen in the world too 🙄😴🥱 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) July 30, 2026

7.

It’s swiveleyed gobshite Suella Braverman and her selective memory

The woman who oversaw record migrant crossings, and paid 3 people tens of grands to fly to Rwanda

Meep — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 30, 2026

8.

It’s almost as if you have zero other issues to talk about. The boats aren’t the only thing going on in this country Suella. And you’ve already proved you have no idea how to deal with them yourself. Off you pop. — SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) July 30, 2026

9.