People are finding themselves through the looking-glass as Tucker Carlson finally turns on Donald Trump – 19 perplexed reactions

US donald trump Iran tucker carlson

As you’ll know by now, Donald Trump did not bomb Iran ‘back to the stone ages [sic]’, and has apparently agreed to a ceasefire.

His threats to obliterate the country had led to a great number of Democrats calling for him to be impeached, arrested or removed from office immediately via the virtually toothless 25th Amendment.

However, the sheer level of his threats caused several prominent Trump supporters to see him through a whole other lens – or perhaps just without the tangerine-tinted one that had made them sign up to his fan club.

One of those converts was the former Fox News host and rabid Maga cultist, Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson: "It's vile. It begins w/ a promise to use the US military to commit a war crime. Those people who are in direct contact w/ the president need to say 'No. I'll resign. I'll do whatever I can do legally to stop this, bc this is insane. And if given the order, I'm not carrying it out'" [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) April 7, 2026 at 5:15 PM

Whatever his motive for coming out to bat against his former hero, it made for some uncomfortable feelings for a lot of people used to Carlson being a reliable source of Trump-licking BS.

Here’s how they’ve reacted.

1.

Tucker is just like Joe Rogan. He can close the gate after the horses have escaped with the best of them. — Claude the Irregular Dragon (TM) (@ruprecht-monkeeboy.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 5:59 PM

2.

One despicable piece of shit turning on another despicable piece of shit after years really isn't the relief some people think it is. — Etterstekker (@etterstekker.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 5:19 PM

3.

What the fuck…both MTG and fucker Carlson are on the correct side of an argument?

These are weird days. That said, still, fuck both of them for being trumphumpers in the first place. — LesnielBC 🇨🇦🇩🇰 (@lesnielbc.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 6:27 PM

4.

If Tucker Carlson is on the right side of any question, they the Apocalypse must surely be at hand. — Kurt Weldon (@kurtweldon.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 5:33 PM

5.

Tucker, Candace, Joe Rogan, Fuentes, Alex Jones, Piers Morgan…all Trump sycophants, but now Trump critics. Wtf? — Crocodile Spanky 🇦🇺🍍🍤🐨🦘🍺🫖🐊 (@spankymccracken.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 5:55 PM

6.

Tucker Carlson is a chaos agent. He doesn’t care about right or wrong. He only wants to get back at his party because he’s no longer a Fox News Golden Boy. — Thesaurus Wrecks (@thesauruswrecks.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 5:23 PM

7.

Okay, now I'm just pissed. Orangey put me on the same side as Tucker Carlson. Fuck! — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 5:43 PM

8.

Bloody hell, first I’m forced to agree with something that Majorie Taylor Greene said and now I find myself agreeing with Tucker Carlson. The world’s gone mad. 😳 — suffolkcanary.bsky.social (@suffolkcanary.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 9:45 PM

9.

You do not, under any circumstances, have to hand it to Tucker Carlson. — Snow Burrow (@bostonjerry.bsky.social) April 7, 2026 at 6:10 PM

10.