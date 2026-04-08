Which person alive right now will still be famous in 200 years? – 17 people who might stand the test of time (for better and worse)

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There are lots of ways to be famous. Perhaps you went viral in an embarrassing clip, or maybe you came up with a useful invention. Either way though, your notoriety will likely fade soon enough.

On the other end of the spectrum are people who are so impactful that their legacy will reverberate through the ages. To find out who has the potential to be remembered by future generations, Mindless_Crew3486 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘Which person alive right now will still be famous in 200 years?’

Expect to see these top answers in the history books of tomorrow…

1.

‘There’s a non 0 chance that Kermit will transcend all space and time’

-takeitorsteveit

2.

‘As a used bookstore owner, I am fairly confident people will be dragging copies of Stephen King books into bookstores saying “these were my grandads, and they’re really old. Are they worth anything?” They won’t be, but people will still know his name. Long live the King.’

-MichaelMyersResple

3.

‘Sir David Attenborough, current environments will be destroyed in 200 years. He video documented them in his documentaries. It would be like if we had high def videos of the dodo’s or thylacines.’

-ImmortalEndling

4.

‘Easily Trump, that dude is going to be a case study for politics for another 500 years’

-TopShelfBogan

5.

‘I think the information era founders/tech barons will be remembered like we do the great industrialists of the 1800s. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, etc will be remembered similarly to how we think of Vanderbilt, Carnegie, and Rockefeller.’

-rickybobbyscrewchief

6.

‘Mariah Carey. All I want for Christmas will still be relevant after we are all dead and gone. It will be played for hundreds of years.’

-EmergencyOk9452

7.

‘Paul McCartney ain’t dead yet. ‘That’s my pick.’

-bitwaba

8.

‘Barring major world leaders? I suspect George Lucas and Steven Spielberg will still be remembered for their work centuries from now. ‘Star Wars, once it’s public domain, could become the US’s great mythological epic similar to Beowulf in England or The Iliad and The Odyssey in Greece.’

-Algae_Mission

9.