People shared the most outrageously disrespectful things visitors did in their home – 19 proper jaw-droppers

Life Ask Reddit homes

Everyone has their own particular way of doing things in their own home, but you’d like to think that there’s a general baseline of good behaviour when it comes to being a guest.

Sadly, this isn’t quite the case. And Vegas089 found out first hand just how rude people can be by putting the following question to the mortified folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the most disrespectful thing a guest ever did in your home?’

Make sure you don’t invite these people to your next dinner party…

1.

‘As a kid, I loved putting model cars together and had a good collection by the time I was 12. Many were unique, as I often used parts from various models for a build. Mom’s side of the family came over for Thanksgiving, and all my younger cousins played in my room and destroyed every one. That was over 50 years ago and I’m still salty.’

-ContributionFar6060

2.

‘Relative stayed at our house during the holidays and went through our bedroom and drawers. When my wife got home, she asked why she had so much makeup if she rarely uses it, then went on to ask if she could keep some of the items she had found.’

-KhabibNurmagomedov_

3.

‘My aunt, my mother’s twin sister – she joined us for Thanksgiving at our house. She scrapped most of the very top layer of oven-crisp cheese out of the casserole of mac n cheese, onto her plate and sat down to eat like it was all good. Teenage me had questions about the protocol for fist-fighting your own aunt.’

-dchosenb

4.

‘Pissed everywhere in our bathroom, left it, and said nothing.’

-k-squid

5.

‘Put my (indoor only) cat outside on purpose because she personally believed cats were “demonic.” ‘She ended up outside on purpose as soon as I found out. The cat–thankfully– had the good sense to wait right by the door, and was just fine.’

-hiddenkobolds

6.

‘Invited the whole gaggle of in-laws to check out our new house we’d spent weeks reflooring, painting, recarpeting. I made lasagna, salad with homemade dressing, and a fabulous strawberry cake from scratch. Husband’s 21 year old niece insisted on taking her plate to the den to watch Game of Thrones because she simply had to see it as soon as it was released. Rude, but I got a tray for her and set it up, then went to eat with everyone else. When we finished, we all went into the den and she’d dropped a giant glop of lasagna on the floor and apparently stepped in it at some point because it was ground into the brand new carpet. She’d also dropped salad onto the couch and it left an oily stain. The worst thing though, was that instead of telling us, trying to clean it up, or literally anything a normal human would do, she just placed a paper towel over it and left it there without saying a word. Her mom, my sister in law just kind of laughed and made a joke about how now the house had been “broken in.” There have been no family gatherings at our house with the entire group of in-laws since then.’

-ItsNotAFraggle

7.

‘A rich buddy was staying for a week. My place wasn’t ritzy but it was clean, spacious and hygenic. Still, he brought his Mom over to clean (we were in our late 20s)…who in turn brought in their fancy housekeeper to turn my place upside down in order to have it satisfactory for my bud.’

-ClownCarMechanic

8.

‘A person that was my friend for upwards of 15 years kicked my absolute angel of a dog, because they didn’t like dogs. My dog didn’t do anything. Didn’t bark, didn’t jump, literally didn’t do anything except exist, the person just kicked my dog. I never spoke to them again.’

-fetchgretchwannabe

9.

‘Many years ago, a relative used the bathroom. I guess they had run out of TP (there had been a full roll) and didn’t realize there was more in the wall cabinet, so they used towels, and they left soon after.’

-Smooth-Note3699

10.