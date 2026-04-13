A furious Maga told Americans to ‘follow Jesus, not the Pope’ and was owned into next week

US donald trump magas pope

It’s not unusual for Donald Trump to fall out with people in the most dramatic style possible.

What is unusual about the American president’s latest public bust-up is that it’s with the Pope. The actual pontiff, Pope Leo, after he dared criticise Trump’s war on Iran.

MAJOR NEWS: Pope Leo XIV just declared the Iran War unjust. Called it a war crime. Said it is “not solving anything.” And told Americans directly — call Congress. End this war. pic.twitter.com/Pj4aG4gCIT — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 7, 2026

Trump’s fury went all the way up to 11 …

JUST NOW — PRESIDENT TRUMP goes hard on POPE LEO: “I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. A very liberal person and a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime!” “He likes crime, I guess!” “He’s worried about FEAR? What about fear when the ministers and priests…were ARRESTED… pic.twitter.com/0Wg5yVdt4O — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2026

… followed by a Truth Social missive which was properly jaw-dropping, even for that idiot, declaring the Pope was “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy”.

Anyway – get to the point, we hear you cry – it prompted no end of Magas to rally around their hero and of all their many pontifications, this one especially stood out because, well, look.

Follow Jesus, not the Pope. pic.twitter.com/i2exdmGwSU — Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) April 12, 2026

And they got owned all the way into another dimension.

1.

The pope is literally His Vicar. Not following the His Vicar means you reject Him. Good luck with that — ☩ ☩ (@SecretFire79) April 12, 2026

2.

They really are triggered by the pope saying that we probably shouldn’t kill people and maybe we should help the poor. https://t.co/vker7xPgcJ — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 12, 2026

3.

4.

do american christians even read the bible https://t.co/ZH9mdtGVCu — ♡ mari/cohe ♡ (@noinconsistency) April 13, 2026

5.

But you defend this ? Most of you guys are not Okay pic.twitter.com/IWcxbo1kqr — Maame Esi (@MaameEsiGold) April 13, 2026

6.

Some of the arguments against the pope this week • Poor people are that way because of sin

• People like Bill Gates are the good guys, actually

• The Iran War is Lepanto 2.0

• All of the many times that Leo brought up the persecution of Christians don’t count, only the… https://t.co/vker7xPgcJ — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 12, 2026

7.

Because I follow Jesus, I follow the Pope. — Jeremiah in America (@InJeremiah) April 12, 2026

8.

The Pope is the appointed earthly representative to lead and unify the faithful. He provides guidance, teaches morals, and ensures unity. Stop with this blasphemy https://t.co/zwwAoP3O75 — (@lebanesesami) April 13, 2026

9.

The Pope works for Jesus. Jesus appointed the Office of Fatherly Steward mentioned in Isaiah 22 : pic.twitter.com/1bRvauReuJ — Marcado Razon (Biologist) (@marcado_razon) April 12, 2026

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