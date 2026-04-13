US donald trump magas pope

A furious Maga told Americans to ‘follow Jesus, not the Pope’ and was owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated April 13th, 2026

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It’s not unusual for Donald Trump to fall out with people in the most dramatic style possible.

What is unusual about the American president’s latest public bust-up is that it’s with the Pope. The actual pontiff, Pope Leo, after he dared criticise Trump’s war on Iran.

Trump’s fury went all the way up to 11 …

… followed by a Truth Social missive which was properly jaw-dropping, even for that idiot, declaring the Pope was “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy”.

Anyway – get to the point, we hear you cry – it prompted no end of Magas to rally around their hero and of all their many pontifications, this one especially stood out because, well, look.

And they got owned all the way into another dimension.

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