This forensic rebuttal of Trump’s unfettered rant against Pope Leo just went wildly viral and should be put on prescription for Magas everywhere

US donald trump pope

Even for seasoned Donald Trump watchers – yes, we are talking about us – the president’s attack on Pope Leo was quite something.

Trump wasn’t happy that the supreme pontiff doesn’t share his enthusiasm for dropping bombs on people. So much so that he took to Hate, sorry, Truth Social to vent his spleen in eye-opening fashion.

Can only be a matter of time before Trump suggests Leo was only elected Pope because of mail-in ballots.

But anyway, we mention it because of this particular response from a Catholic Trump watcher whose forensic dissection of Trump’s scrawl went viral for reasons which are surely about to become apparent.

With all due respect to the Office of the President, this post contains several claims that are factually inaccurate and theologically misguided, and as a Catholic I feel compelled to respond. 1. The Pope was not elected to please any president. Pope Leo XIV was elected by 133… pic.twitter.com/N6enPsRjPR — RosarySon (@SkyVirginSon) April 13, 2026

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

With all due respect to the Office of the President, this post contains several claims that are factually inaccurate and theologically misguided, and as a Catholic I feel compelled to respond. 1. The Pope was not elected to please any president. Pope Leo XIV was elected by 133 cardinals from across the world in a sacred conclave, on the fourth ballot, on May 8, 2025. ￼ The Holy Spirit guides the conclave, not American politics. To suggest that “if I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican” ￼ is not only historically ignorant but theologically offensive to every Catholic on earth. 2. He was not an unknown outsider. Pope Leo XIV served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis, one of the most powerful roles in the Vatican, responsible for selecting bishops for dioceses worldwide. ￼ He was one of the most qualified candidates in the College of Cardinals. 3. He is deeply rooted in service, not politics. An Augustinian missionary who worked for decades in Peru, Pope Leo XIV dedicated his life to the poor and the Gospel long before any political figure noticed him. ￼ His name honors Leo XIII, the Pope who championed workers’ rights and the poor during the Industrial Revolution, a tradition of Catholic Social Teaching that predates any modern political party. 4. The Pope’s role is prophetic, not partisan. When the Pope speaks on peace, nuclear weapons, immigration, or the dignity of nations, he is fulfilling the mission of Christ, not opposing any government. His first words as Pope were “Peace be with you all,” ￼ echoing the Risen Christ (John 20:19). A Pope who is silent on injustice would be failing his divine mandate. 5. Demanding a Pope “get in line” with a president contradicts 2,000 years of Church history. From St. Peter before Nero, to St. Thomas More before Henry VIII, to John Paul II before Soviet communism, the Church has never existed to validate earthly power. “We must obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5:29) As Catholics, we pray for all leaders, including President Trump. But we stand firmly with our Holy Father. Habemus Papam. And he answers to God alone.

Eat that, Mr President!

1.

Thank you for speaking up for this holy, humble pope against this self-serving egomaniac who doesn’t read the room well anymore! Praise be God for Pope Leo. — Pam Pyland Field (@PPFielde) April 13, 2026

2.

I don’t know if Pope Leo will ever get a Nobel Peace Prize, but he’s a hell of a lot more deserving of it than Donald Trump. — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) April 13, 2026

3.

I’m not a Catholic but agree with this post. The responses clearly show that many in the cult worship Trump as their Lord and Savior. https://t.co/Rwjf1KJQRd — Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) April 13, 2026

4.

Well said. I’m not surprised actually. Pope Leo is outspoken and he needs to be in this world, calling out evil. Trump can’t abide anyone who doesn’t grovel to him. I know which side I and other Catholics are on. — Courtney Brooks (@cmcbrooks312) April 13, 2026

5.

Crazy times. I’m was born Catholic but I left the church some time ago. Have my own thoughts on religion and belief. And yet I’m here, standing in solidarity with the Pope. No one ever dared to offend the Pope. We have a saying: Don’t be holier than the Pope. What arrogance. — Miss Emmsinger 🇪🇺 (@MissEmmsinger) April 13, 2026

6.

Trump posted a picture suggesting he had saint-like powers akin to those of Jesus Christ, wearing a biblical-style robe, laying hands on a bedridden man as light emanated from his fingers. Every Christian, regardless of political affiliation, must recognize this for what it is:… pic.twitter.com/0MozuvAAmq — RosarySon (@SkyVirginSon) April 13, 2026

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MAGA vs the Catholic Church wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026, but I kinda can’t wait to see which side Vance picks. https://t.co/BXLYz6aC4R — Sean Bonner🔥 (@seanbonner) April 13, 2026

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A furious Maga told Americans to ‘follow Jesus, not the Pope’ and was owned into next week

Source @SkyVirginSon