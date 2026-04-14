Weird World Artemis conspiracy theories

A tinfoil hatter questioned why the Artemis II crew landed in the sea and ended up burnt to a crisp – 13 splashing takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2026

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A warm welcome home for the crew of the historic Artemis II mission, whose Orion capsule safely landed in the sea at the weekend, and quite a watch it was too.

Well, you say ‘flat earth is over’ but despite everything everyone’s seen over the last week or so, some people remain to be convinced that it was the real thing.

Specifically this person, who went on Threads to question why astronauts always return to earth by landing in the sea rather than, you know, terra firma.

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And we’re glad they did, in a way, because they ended up owned all the way into the next galaxy.

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