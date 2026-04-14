Politics christianity Russell Brand tucker carlson

Russell Brand and Tucker Carlson have teamed up to publish a book on Christianity in case you were thinking of converting (away from humanity)

Saul Hutson. Updated April 14th, 2026

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Russell Brand and Tucker Carlson are joining forces to save both the book industry and organised religion. (Nobody asked them to, but that’s a different story.)

Details continue to emerge about Carlson’s new publishing venture but his mission statement tells you everything you need to know: he’s “looking for books that nobody else will publish.”

He certainly appears to have accomplished that goal with his first release, Russell Brand’s guide to converting to Christianity.

No, seriously.

Brand is an interesting choice for a launch partner, considering he is currently facing charges of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault in the UK, to all of which he has pleaded not guilty.

The book reading public had a lot of thoughts on this new venture from two of the internet’s most toxic personalities.

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