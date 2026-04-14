Russell Brand and Tucker Carlson have teamed up to publish a book on Christianity in case you were thinking of converting (away from humanity)

Politics christianity Russell Brand tucker carlson

Russell Brand and Tucker Carlson are joining forces to save both the book industry and organised religion. (Nobody asked them to, but that’s a different story.)

Details continue to emerge about Carlson’s new publishing venture but his mission statement tells you everything you need to know: he’s “looking for books that nobody else will publish.”

He certainly appears to have accomplished that goal with his first release, Russell Brand’s guide to converting to Christianity.

No, seriously.

We’re proud to announce the launch of our new bookstore with Russell Brand’s “How to Become a Christian in 7 Days”. It is the message this country needs most right now. Find it today on https://t.co/lEr6seLLOj. pic.twitter.com/Hsp9xJPI52 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 13, 2026

Brand is an interesting choice for a launch partner, considering he is currently facing charges of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault in the UK, to all of which he has pleaded not guilty.

The book reading public had a lot of thoughts on this new venture from two of the internet’s most toxic personalities.

1.

Is this post parody? — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 13, 2026

2.

Can’t wait to read this. I’ve always seen Russel Brand as a moral guide https://t.co/pvJzqw04lJ — Gideon Rachman (@gideonrachman) April 13, 2026

3.

@TuckerCarlson you should bring out how to lose your reputation in 7 minutes – read the room FFS . — Ramski’s Dystopian Void #DefaultHuman (@memeligion) April 13, 2026

4.

Here’s how to do it Russell Brand-style: Step 1: Get charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. Step 2: Convert to Christianity to try to avoid accountability. — King Fisher 🇺🇸 (@SamsonFoxes) April 13, 2026

5.