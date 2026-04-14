This male ‘influencer’ was magnificently hoist by his own petard and it was simply hilarious

Life Influencers manosphere

Like us you probably don’t know too much about this particular male ‘influencer’ Clavicular, but the good news is that won’t stop you enjoying this clip. And it’s very enjoyable indeed.

Clavicular, apparently, is very big on the idea of ‘looksmaxxing’ – which is what it probably sounds like – and ‘mogging’, when you look significantly better than someone else.

Anyway, Clavicular appeared on the Australian version of 60 Minutes and it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely as planned. In fact, it went downhill fast as soon as the interviewer Adam Hegarty introduced himself.

Clavicular influenced 60 Minutes interviewer to use “maxxing” and “mogging” terms mid interview 😭 60 Minutes: “would you say you’re looks mogging me right now?” Clav: “you’re just gigafar away on a laptop screen so I wouldn’t be able to say” pic.twitter.com/5B52mtIYzS — yoxic (@yoxics) April 13, 2026

Pure cinema? Reckon so. And it turns out that wasn’t the worst of it, because the poor lamb (no, not Hegarty) ended up storming off.

Clavicular walks out of 60 Minutes interview after being asked if he is an incel and about his relationship with Andrew Tate. Clavicular: “Do I identify as an Incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow up after you asked me about my relationships to women. I… pic.twitter.com/4eSU2NmF00 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 13, 2026

Boom!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

the concept of 60 minutes australia sending out their hottest reporter as a way to play mind games with the looksmaxer https://t.co/8HLlJeUkR0 — daniela molloy (@diandrasdiandra) April 13, 2026

2.

That was intentional btw https://t.co/XDxXix95cg — Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇩🇴🥇 (@PaIIahAbdul) April 13, 2026

3.

I can’t get over how he always looks like he’s on the verge of angry, bitter tears https://t.co/5hgFfBJYkP — Vivian (@suchnerve) April 14, 2026

4.

the interviewer being hotter than him https://t.co/CgxFHbDJQn — yusuke (@juanvenchy) April 13, 2026

5.

smashing his face with a hammer for years just to get outmogged by a random middle-aged australian reporter😭 pic.twitter.com/ToSLsOgv1r — croneender (@croneender) April 13, 2026

6.

Some psychhological warfare lol. The journalist was so calm and got him so worked up — hani hani (@hanisherehello) April 13, 2026

7.

claviculars entire worldview centers around wanting to attain chad status but then hes like on the verge of tears anytime anyone asks him one thing that isnt about skincare pic.twitter.com/qcEmwFV8V3 — Kyle Kringle (@SkinnyTuna) April 13, 2026

8.

ngl i like this new running joke of clavicular doing these big interviews expecting the interviewers to want his shitty advice on how to make themselves look better only to storm out when they ask him about the incel thing/show no interest in his looksmaxxing advice — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) April 13, 2026

9.