Life Influencers manosphere

This male ‘influencer’ was magnificently hoist by his own petard and it was simply hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2026

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Like us you probably don’t know too much about this particular male ‘influencer’ Clavicular, but the good news is that won’t stop you enjoying this clip. And it’s very enjoyable indeed.

Clavicular, apparently, is very big on the idea of ‘looksmaxxing’ – which is what it probably sounds like – and ‘mogging’, when you look significantly better than someone else.

Anyway, Clavicular appeared on the Australian version of 60 Minutes and it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely as planned. In fact, it went downhill fast as soon as the interviewer Adam Hegarty introduced himself.

Pure cinema? Reckon so. And it turns out that wasn’t the worst of it, because the poor lamb (no, not Hegarty) ended up storming off.

Boom!

And these people surely said it best.

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