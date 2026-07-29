Celebrity brexit Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson trolled Brexiteers over the never-ending airport queues and the eye-popping fury of their replies is a journey definitely worth taking

John Plunkett. Updated July 29th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Not often we find ourselves cheering Jeremy Clarkson but in this case we’ll make on exception.

The Stig botherer turned the country’s most high-profile farmer has air travel on his mind, particularly the never-ending airport queues that face Brits everywhere they go now we are no longer part of the EU.

So he thought he’d have a pop at Brexiteers just to let them know who was responsible.

And we mention it not only because he makes a perfectly valid point but because of the eye-popping fury it prompted among a certain type of person. And it’s a journey definitely worth taking (and no queues!).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Well, reality never was their strong point.

To conclude …

And also.

And finally!

Source