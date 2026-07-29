Jeremy Clarkson trolled Brexiteers over the never-ending airport queues and the eye-popping fury of their replies is a journey definitely worth taking

Celebrity brexit Jeremy Clarkson

Not often we find ourselves cheering Jeremy Clarkson but in this case we’ll make on exception.

The Stig botherer turned the country’s most high-profile farmer has air travel on his mind, particularly the never-ending airport queues that face Brits everywhere they go now we are no longer part of the EU.

So he thought he’d have a pop at Brexiteers just to let them know who was responsible.

Brexit enthusiasts: I hope you’re all enjoying the queues at your holiday airports this year. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 28, 2026

And we mention it not only because he makes a perfectly valid point but because of the eye-popping fury it prompted among a certain type of person. And it’s a journey definitely worth taking (and no queues!).

1.

I'd rather wait in a queue than have to hand over my sovereignty to the corrupt bureaucrats in the EU. Do you even know what draconic laws they are passing in the EU right now? — Truth Peddler (@TruthPeddlerX) July 28, 2026

2.

The EU is a corrupt mega-bureaucracy that denies EU nations the right to self-determination. We'll leave the ECHR next. — Sedd (@SeddSezz) July 28, 2026

3.

Ask yourself what we did before 1993 and Maastricht? The borders worked fine. They’re just a bunch of vindictive bureaucratic cunts hellbent on making our lives difficult. I love you Jezza but the eu is just a communist cabal. I thought you would’ve seen that by now. How’s… — Darren Woodford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Darwoo67) July 28, 2026

4.

If the corrupt politicians had of actually delivered a full Brexit and didn't try to push us back into the EU, we wouldn't be experiencing this shit show now. — Ironman Belfast (@IronmanBelfast) July 28, 2026

5.

Not Brexit’s fault. The EU could easily remove all the checks for people from the UK. If they can do it with illegals from Africa, they can do it for the UK. The UK should boycott the place. they wouldn’t be long changing their minds. — John C (@rstk8) July 28, 2026

6.

European Union enthusiasts: Feel free to fuck off and live in Europe if you love that regime so much & think it’s so fucking wonderful. We’re British here on this Island. We like being able to vote out our own scamming grifters. Thanks. — Sasha Stafford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AmethystTarga) July 28, 2026

7.

I'm happy to have left a bloc that regularly creates shambles like this, thanks! 👍 — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) July 28, 2026

8.

Love you mate, but if people want to rejoin a totalitarian superstate simply to avoid holiday friction, I hope they get a wedgie-burn at the very earliest opportunity deliverable by freak accident. — Sebastian Locke 🇬🇧 (@seb_locke_) July 28, 2026

9.

Pretty sure it has far more to do with the epidemic levels of ineptitude and inefficiency that define bureaucratic institutions in the UK & Europe in general. Couple that with their need to seek revenge on the UK for various grievances, petty or otherwise, and you will find… — Belle Godwin (@doublebelle) July 28, 2026

Well, reality never was their strong point.

To conclude …

Some of the responses on here – people really are in severe denial over a simple mistake they made in 2016! Honestly, just owing up to mistakes is so much easier and will make you much happier! You’ll still be poorer but that just serves as a reminder never to believe conmen — Mark Lawson (@Kingkennyl) July 28, 2026

And also.

They got what they demanded – third country status — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 28, 2026

And finally!

It’s fucking horrible agreeing with him. Most disconcerting… https://t.co/oOteXEtjbb — Craig. (@bambibristol) July 28, 2026

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