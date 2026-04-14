Trump claimed the image he was forced to delete was him as a doctor, not as Jesus, and got mocked on a biblical scale – 32 hilarious takedowns

US donald trump

Donald Trump uspet some of his base on Monday, with a post on Truth Social clearly depicting him as Jesus. He has deleted it, after a backlash, but here’s how it looked.

25th Amendment Now! pic.twitter.com/NKsPlfh5do — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 13, 2026

His Maga base, already drifting away from him over his handling of Iran, expressed its displeasure.

Longtime critics weighed in, too – some with a degree or two less seriousness than others.

Our Father Who art in heaven,⁰Donald be thy Name.⁰Thy madness come,⁰Thy Will be done,⁰In Iran & not in heaven.

Give us this day your daily dread.⁰And forgive us our trespasses⁰As you trespass against us. ⁰And lead us not into Epstein, ⁰But deliver us lots of evil.

Amen.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mF3xVynG5X — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 13, 2026

Exodus 20: 3 You shall have no other gods before me 4 You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath 23 Do not make any gods to be alongside me; do not make for yourselves gods of silver or gods of gold Trump 2026: pic.twitter.com/7eACIj1djt — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 13, 2026

I’m not sure it has broken through to the general public that the president is a megalomaniac crazy person. Hopefully posts like this help. pic.twitter.com/7diVJG0hyo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2026

Even Piers Morgan, who has flip-flopped between Trump supporter and critic, thought it was a strange move.

This has gone down very badly with many of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders. He seems to be on a mission to piss off absolutely everyone, for reasons that are beyond my understanding given his current approval numbers. https://t.co/rhKkZxQMhp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 13, 2026

Acyn predicted that Trump would throw an anonymous staffer under the bus, if any reporters asked about the image.

We may get some variation of this answer when reporters ask him about that post. https://t.co/e0XC2CxJFG — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

In shocking scenes, he didn’t – but his reply was even less believable.

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ? Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor – and had to do with Red Cross. There’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support.” “Only the fake news could come up with that one. I just heard about it and I said ‘How did they come up with that?'”

Oh, of course. A Red Cross Doctor wearing clothes usually associated with Jesus, as they heal a sick person using their glowing hands. Just a normal doctor.

The band played ‘believe it if you like’.

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I'm crying laughing bro holy shit https://t.co/MSslO6zfQd — Amerikanets 📉 (@ripplebrain) April 13, 2026

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The funny thing about this explanation is that by denying blasphemy, Trump is basically admitting to a serious cognitive deficit https://t.co/iYSo7zby6c — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) April 13, 2026

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“This man is a liar and thinks every one of his supporters is an idiot” example 1 million. https://t.co/zxu9DSpv3c — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 13, 2026

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Here’s my doctor dining with pharmacy reps. pic.twitter.com/s11tuDHi0t — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) April 13, 2026

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Dementia Don strikes again! https://t.co/8oBCQyrm4C — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 13, 2026

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Let us not forget the old saying, if it looks like Jesus, talks like Jesus, and walks like Jesus it must be a Red Cross doctor. — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) April 13, 2026

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For anybody who is confused, this is a doctor. pic.twitter.com/CtHfH1GOHW — Bryan Conner (@BryanCo17285767) April 13, 2026

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Doesn’t everyone’s doctor have beams of light shooting out of the palms of their hands? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 13, 2026

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