US donald trump

Trump claimed the image he was forced to delete was him as a doctor, not as Jesus, and got mocked on a biblical scale – 32 hilarious takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2026

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Donald Trump uspet some of his base on Monday, with a post on Truth Social clearly depicting him as Jesus. He has deleted it, after a backlash, but here’s how it looked.

His Maga base, already drifting away from him over his handling of Iran, expressed its displeasure.

@Riley_Gaines_ · 6h Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked

@megbasham · 13h I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy. But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.

@seanfeucht · 12h This should be deleted immediately. There’s no context where this is acceptable.

Longtime critics weighed in, too – some with a degree or two less seriousness than others.

Even Piers Morgan, who has flip-flopped between Trump supporter and critic, thought it was a strange move.

Acyn predicted that Trump would throw an anonymous staffer under the bus, if any reporters asked about the image.

In shocking scenes, he didn’t – but his reply was even less believable.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor – and had to do with Red Cross. There’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support.”

“Only the fake news could come up with that one. I just heard about it and I said ‘How did they come up with that?'”

Oh, of course. A Red Cross Doctor wearing clothes usually associated with Jesus, as they heal a sick person using their glowing hands. Just a normal doctor.

The band played ‘believe it if you like’.

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